Prologis to Host Virtual 2020 Stockholders Meeting April 29

SAN FRANCISCO, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD), the global leader in logistics real estate, will host its annual stockholders meeting on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET in virtual meeting format only.

The meeting will be open to all Prologis stockholders of record as of March 6, 2020.

Due to the public health impact of the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) and to support the health and well-being of our partners and stockholders, the location of the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Prologis, Inc. (the "Company") will be held in a virtual meeting format only. You will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting physically.

As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting previously distributed, you may participate in the Annual Meeting if you were a stockholder as of the close of business on March 6, 2020, the record date, or hold a legal proxy for the meeting provided by your bank, broker, or nominee.

To be admitted to the Annual Meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/pld2020, you must enter the control number found on your proxy card, voting instruction form or notice you previously received. You may vote during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website during the meeting.

Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, we urge you to vote and submit your proxy in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting. The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used to vote your shares in connection with the Annual Meeting. If you have already voted, no additional action is required.

A replay will be posted when available in the Investor Relations "Events & Presentations" section at www.prologis.com.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2019, and inclusive of the IPT acquisition on January 8, 2020, and the LPT acquisition on February 4, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 964 million square feet (90 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 5,500 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment

Forward-Looking Statements

