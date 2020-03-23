ProLiteracy® Provides Resources to Continue Adult Education During COVID-19

SYRACUSE, N.Y., March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the wake of an unprecedented worldwide crisis with COVID-19, schools around the globe are shifting to online learning in an effort to slow the spread of the disease, but children are not the only people affected by school closings.

The current health pandemic is affecting adult literacy programs and adult learners. Most public libraries, public schools, and community-based literacy organizations have had to close. 43 million adults in the U.S. struggle to read or write. These adults rely on adult education programs around the country to gain skills in a variety of areas including adult basic education, English language learning, high school equivalency test preparation, and workforce training.

With programs shut down, and many instructors unprepared to provide distance learning through technology, adult literacy students may not have access to the necessary educational resources to continue to learn and improve their lives.

ProLiteracy has created a list of educational resources and tools that can help instructors and adult learners utilize distance learning through technology. Many of the resources are free, or have free 90-day pilots. The resources can be viewed at https://www.proliteracy.org/health.

In addition, ProLiteracy recently created the Mobile Learning Fund, a grant program that provides free apps and digital products through its publishing division New Readers Press®. These digital products are affordable, easy-to-use, and engaging proven solutions for learners. The Mobile Learning Fund allows programs to continue building capacity while providing students flexibility around when and where they learn. .For more information on the Mobile Learning Fund visit https://www.proliteracy.org/MobileLearningFund.

"Here at ProLiteracy we strive to be the leading resource for adult education and literacy worldwide," says Kevin Morgan, president and CEO, ProLiteracy. "While our staff are working remotely due to COVID-19, they continue helping literacy programs and learners connect online with information, educational resources, and professional development to stay engaged."

About ProLiteracy

ProLiteracy Worldwide advances and supports programs to help adults acquire literacy skills needed to function more effectively in their daily lives. It has 1,000 member programs across 50 states and works with 30 partners in 25 countries to provide a wide range of adult literacy and basic education services to vulnerable populations. ProLiteracy builds capacity among frontline literacy providers by modeling proven instructional approaches, developing affordable, evidence-based learning resources, and providing professional development and technical assistance. ProLiteracy was formed by the 2002 merger of Laubach Literacy International (founded in 1955) and Literacy Volunteers of America (founded in 1962). For more than 60 years, ProLiteracy has scaled successful practices and driven advocacy efforts by activating its grassroots network, resulting in a broad and sustained effort to improve and advance adult literacy at the community level.

SOURCE ProLiteracy Worldwide