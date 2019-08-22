Prolight + Sound Shanghai Set to Shine in 2019

SHANGHAI, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Prolight + Sound Shanghai (PLSS), organized by Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd., is back with a raft of new activities and engaging industry events October 10- 13, 2019.

Making waves at the 17th Edition of PLSS this October are two special experience zones that will offer professional industry attendees immersive showcasing of the latest products within their fields.

The Recording & Production Zone will put cutting-edge recording, sound mixing and master tape production equipment, technologies and services on display, while the Stage & Theatre Technology Zone will provide unique insight into the latest stage craft products and innovations.

Woven through both of these headlining zones and bringing PLSS to life as a whole will be Education & Training Sessions, Industry Exploration Talks and many other Interactive Exhibition Features that will enrich the visitor experience whilst bringing far greater opportunity for engaging promotional expression to exhibitors.

Foremost among PLSS 2019's featured events will be the Advanced Audio Applications Exchange (A3E) Summit, where professionals gather to keep up with international trends and booming new acoustic technology.

With a focus on innovation in Artificial Intelligence and Cloud Collaboration towards advancing the future development of post-production, this is the first time that the A3E Summit is coming to China.

PLSS will also be previewing more eye-catching events, including the Front Line Tour, a parade of audio brands giving a thrilling music experience. Two stages, the Voice of the World and the Voice of China, will frontline this auditory parade with a true celebration of ultra high quality sound.

The International Music Software Trade Association (IMSTA) is partnering with PLSS this year to host the IMSTA Software Pioneer Camp, which will bring together high-end audio software and cutting-edge operational concepts within the Audio Software Zone.

Meanwhile, a wide variety of education and training activities will also take place within PLSS, such as the VPLT training course, a high-quality knowledge exchange platform sharing pro-audio technology know-how, and Event Safety Alliance (ESA) Training, where life comes first, focusing on stage safety awareness.

In all, with a show floorspace in excess of 45,000 square meters, more than 10 themed events and over 50 confirmed speakers, Prolight + Sound Shanghai is a leading international platform for the professional audio and visual technology industries, where those in the know come to generate business opportunities, share the latest industry innovations and developments, deliver specialized training and participate in knowledge exchange meetings.

Of course, many leading international brands will have a high-profile presence on the show floor, including dB Technologies, GIS, Harman, ITC, and YAMAHA, with well over 600 audio-visual brands in all on display this year. The full spectrum of Pro-AV products are covered, broadly divided into a dozen categories that include lighting, speakers, AV integration technology, conference systems, stage machinery and production among others.

Pre-registration is now open. Please register via www.prolightsound.com. To gain free access to Music China 2019, the world's largest musical instrument exhibition, also organized by us and taking place alongside PLSS 2019, please make sure to successfully pre-register by September 15th 2019 at the latest.

For more information please contact Ms. Leona Li at +86-21-62951400 or via iqiong@shanghai-intex.com

