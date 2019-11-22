Prolific 1 Donates 2,000 Live Event Experiences To Wounded Warrior Project

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn., Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prolific 1, an industry leading event ticketing partner, announced on November 22nd, 2019 that they are donating 2,000 live event tickets to Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) members and their families.

The event experiences will include tickets to professional and collegiate sports games, concerts, and family shows. In addition to event tickets, experiences for veterans registered with WWP will include courtside seats, pregame hospitality, exclusive access, and more.

"Sporting events and concerts provide a great opportunity to bring veterans together and get them out of isolation," said Jen Silva, WWP chief program officer. "We are grateful for Prolific 1's support. It means more opportunities for warriors to get involved in their communities."

"Prolific 1 sees great value in giving back to such a deserving organization," states Sean Morse, CEO of Prolific 1. "Through our valued partnerships, including the 2K Empire Classic, we are able to deliver unforgettable live event experiences. This donation is the least we can do to show our gratitude to the men and women who have risked their lives serving and saving others."

About Wounded Warrior Project

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers – helping them achieve their highest ambition. WWP is a national, nonpartisan organization accredited with the Better Business Bureau (BBB), top rated by Charity Navigator, and holding a GuideStar Platinum rating. Learn more about how WWP connects, serves, and empowers.

About the Empire Classic benefiting Wounded Warrior Project

First played in 1995, the 2K Empire Classic benefiting Wounded Warrior Project is acclaimed as college basketball's premier early-season tournament. Featuring teams from across the nation, the 2K Empire Classic annually attracts the top programs in the sport. Four teams from the most prestigious conferences in the country host a pair of games at home in addition to playing the Championship Rounds at the World's Most Famous Arena - New York City'sMadison Square Garden.

About Prolific 1

Prolific 1 partners with entertainment rights-holders, combining industry-leading technology with expert analysis to drive incremental revenue and attendance for live events, on your terms.

With 250+ forward-thinking partnerships across live entertainment, Prolific 1 delivers flexible solutions that provide market strategy, real-time pricing optimization, controlled inventory management, actionable data and analytics, and more. With decades of experience and millions of tickets sold each year, Prolific 1 provides next level insight, seat by seat.

SOURCE Prolific 1