12.11.2021 00:53:00

project44 Named #1 on 2022 FreightTech 25 List

CHICAGO, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- project44, the leading supply chain visibility platform, today announced its first place award win in FreightWaves' FreightTech 25 list, surpassing Platform Science and Amazon. This is project44's fourth year of recognition in the FreightTech 25. project44 has ranked second as the top visibility vendor for the past three years. The FreightTech 25, a subset of the FreightTech 100, recognizes the most innovative and disruptive businesses within the freight industry.

project44 logo

"To be leading the FreightTech 100, in which we're joined by more than three dozen project44 customers and partners, showcases project44's influence as a global leader in visibility," said Jett McCandless, CEO of project44. "The supply chain industry faced tremendous challenges throughout this year but we're eager to share our innovative ideas as we continue our focus on global growth, product expansion and strategic development. This accolade indicates we're heading in the right direction."

With the pandemic accelerating supply chain challenges, choosing the right supply chain visibility solution has become more important than ever. Project44 has responded to the turbulence by delivering advanced solutions for customers and partners.

Formed in 2019, the FreightTech 100 list is compiled by FreightWaves readers. More than 500 nominations for 200 companies across 31 states were submitted this year. A panel by FreightWaves narrowed down submissions to the FreightTech 100 list, which was then condensed into the FreightTech 25 by a hand-picked peer group of CEOs, industry leaders and investors actively investing in freight.

"We're humbled to join 11 project44 customers on the FreightTech 25 list, demonstrating project44's collective influence in the space," said Tim Bertrand, President – Worldwide Field Operations. "And as innovations and disruptions are paramount to this industry, so is collaboration. We look forward to collaborating with other disruptors that will drive project44's growth and unparalleled success within our supply chains."

This recognition is a continuation of projects44's momentum.

  • In April, project44 was named a Leader in the Gartner ® 2021 Magic Quadrant™ for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms, placing highest for its ability to execute and recognized for its completeness of vision.
  • In September, the company was named a Leader in the G2 Fall 2021 Grid Report for Supply Chain Visibility Software, earning the top spot in both market presence and customer satisfaction.
  • This month, project44 was named a 2021 Customers' Choice in the Gartner Peer Insights "Voice of the Customer" report for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms. It was the only platform appearing in the upper-right Customers' Choice quadrant based on both Overall Rating and User Interest and Adoption.

To learn more about project44 and the FreightTech 100, visit this project44 blog.

About project44 
project44 is the world's leading advanced visibility platform for shippers and logistics service providers as defined by number of carriers, number of customers, ARR, net retention, shipments per day, growth rate and gross margin. project44 connects, automates and provides visibility into key transportation processes to accelerate insights and shorten the time it takes to turn those insights into actions. Leveraging the power of the project44 cloud-based platform, organizations increase operational efficiencies, reduce costs, improve shipping performance, and deliver an exceptional experience to their customers. Connected to thousands of carriers worldwide and having comprehensive coverage for all ELD and telematics devices on the market, project44 supports all transportation modes and shipping types, including Air, Parcel, Final-Mile, Less-than-Truckload, Volume Less-than-Truckload, Groupage, Truckload, Rail, Intermodal, and Ocean. In 2021, project44 was named #1 on the FreightTech 25 List and Leader among Real-Time Transportation Visibility Providers in Gartner's Magic Quadrant. To learn more, visit www.project44.com

Media Contact:Kayla Cash
Phone: (208) 830-4379
Email:project44@nextpr.com

FreightTech 25 Award for project44

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/project44-named-1-on-2022-freighttech-25-list-301422710.html

SOURCE project44

﻿

