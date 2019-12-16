|
Project Management for Human Resources: Three Day Event (Charlotte, United States - January 22-24, 2020)
DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Project Management for Human Resources" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
HR Managers are asked to juggle a wide variety of assignments and add on special ones as needed. In many companies, the people, who formerly performed specialized tasks, are gone, along with their expertise. The work still needs to be done and HR Managers are called on to take on this work as a project.
Most HR folks are not trained as project managers and may struggle with getting everything done effectively and efficiently. The basics of project management are universal and many of the tools are easy to use. Get the results your organization expects applying these fundamental approaches to tackle special assignments and integrate your work into a large project, you manage productively and systematically.
Why Should You Attend?
You are already doing more than you thought possible and here comes this "extra" assignment. Instead of being overwhelmed, you will set the work up as a project, manage it using an approach with a track record of success, and get the results your management requires. You'll hone your existing skills and build on them. You'll apply what you learn to rest of your assignment, becoming more productive, and still have time to think about how to improve the overall performance of your area of responsibility.
Learning Objectives
As a result of this program, HR professionals will be able to:
- Recognize the business problem before the project begins
- Organize tasks easily into logical groups of activities
- Create a project plan to guide all your efforts
- Manage your project team even if you don't have one
- Keep critical stakeholders informed and involved
- Track progress and recognize quickly when things are slipping
- Lead effective project meetings
- Demonstrate successful project completion
- Apply lessons learned to the next project.
Areas Covered:
- Context for HR Project Management
- What are projects and where do they fit?
- Project success factors and pitfalls
- Project Initiation
- Articulate HR project Business Problem
- Perform Stakeholder analysis
- Planning and Scheduling
- Elicit Requirements
- Analyze scope, constraints, assumptions
- Create Work Breakdown Structure and tactical plan
- Sequence activities optimally with Logic Diagram
- Manage the Critical Path
- Schedule, assign responsibility, and track.
- Cost Management
- Estimate Costs
- Define budget and tracking
- Risk Management
- Define risks, qualitatively and quantitatively
- Develop Risk Impact Matrix
- Track and manage Risk; Escalate Risk Proactively
- Human Resource and Communication Plan
- Develop Role and Responsibility Plan; Create RACI diagram
- Develop Management Communications Plan
- Project Execution, Monitoring, and Control
- Define What and How to monitor; scope, schedule, cost, quality
- Capture actual results for scope, schedule, cost, quality
- Project Closure
- Apply Lessons Learned for continuous improvement
Who Should Attend?
- HR Professionals
- HR Managers
- New and aspiring HR managers
- HR professionals charged with improving HR performance
- Executives charged with improving HR performance
