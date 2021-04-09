Project KAKIA Disrupts Criminal Networks in Durham Region

|
TORONTO, April 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Numerous individuals are facing serious charges at the conclusion of Project KAKIA, a Durham Regional Police (DRPS) and Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) joint investigation into organized crime within the Region of Durham and surrounding jurisdictions.
This was a six-month multi-jurisdictional investigation led by the DRPS Gun and Gang Enforcement Unit in partnership with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Transnational Serious and Organized Crime Unit. Further support and funding was provided by the Ontario Government, Criminal Intelligence Service Ontario.
DRPS, RCMP, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Peterborough Police Service, Toronto Police Service, Belleville Police Service and Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) executed 55 search warrants at locations within the Region of Durham, Belleville, Madoc, Montreal, Hamilton and Toronto, which resulted in 28 persons arrested and 291 charges laid, with charges ranging from break and enter, participation in criminal organizations, firearm trafficking and possession of controlled substances including cocaine, fentanyl methamphetamine and cannabis edibles. Approximately 1.2 million dollars in drugs and 32 firearms were seized along with other related evidence during this investigation.
The criminal networks involved a number of members of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club (HAMC) from the Brooklin and Belleville charters, as well as the Red Devils Motorcycle Club (RDMC).
The investigation also provided information related to a homicide that occurred in Oshawa on November 29, 2020 which resulted in the arrest of Bradley WHITE (RDMC) for his participation in this offence.
During the course of Project KAKIA, police seized:
- 32 Firearms
- 2 Percussion grenades
- Overcapacity magazines
- Thousands of rounds of ammunition
- 5 Motor vehicles
- $290,000 in Canadian currency
- $148,000 in Property Obtained by Crime (Lululemon Clothing and 2 Breitling watches)
- 5.5 kilograms of Cocaine
- 1.5 kilograms of Psilocybin
- 7.7 kilograms of Cannabis Marihuana
- 1.2 kilograms of Cannabis Resin
- 1.2 kilograms of Methamphetamine
- 54 grams of Heroin
- 141 grams of Fentanyl powder
- 7336 Fentanyl pills
- 6187 Cannabis edibles packaged as candy
- 20 kilograms of cutting agent
- Outlaw Motorcycle clothing from HAMC and RDMC
The DRPS and RCMP would like to thank the members of the investigative team for their dedication and perseverance, our law enforcement partners, the Criminal Intelligence Service Ontario and all of the other law enforcement agencies that provided assistance during this complex investigation.
A complete list of everyone charged in Project KAKIA is attached.
Anyone with new information about this investigation is asked to contact the DRPS Gun and Gang Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5800 or the RCMP in Ontario at 1800-387-0020.
Anonymous information can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca and tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.
PROJECT KAKIA
CHARGE LIST
WHYTE, Jeffrey (49) of Oshawa, Ontario
Criminal Code
Weapons Trafficking
Possession for Purpose of Weapons Trafficking x 5 counts
Possession of Prohibited Firearm with Ammunition x 4 counts
Unauthorized Possession of Prohibited Device x 5 counts
Unauthorized Possession of Firearm x 36 counts
Possession of Firearm Knowing Its Possession is Unauthorized x 11 counts
Possession of Prohibited Device Knowing Its Possession is Unauthorized
Careless Use (Storage) of Firearm x 3
Tampering with Serial Number
Possession (Firearm) Contrary to Order x 4 counts
Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence
Commit Indictable Offence for Criminal Organization
Instructing Commission of Offence for Criminal Organization
Possession of Property/Proceeds Obtained by Crime (over $5,000)
Controlled Drugs and Substances Act
Possession of Schedule I Substance (Cocaine) for the Purpose of Trafficking x 2 counts
Possession of Schedule I Substance (Methamphetamine) for the Purpose of Trafficking x 2 counts
Trafficking in a Schedule I Substance (Cocaine) x 3 counts
Possession of Schedule II Substance (Oxycodone)
WHYTE, Jessica (38) of Oshawa, Ontario
Criminal Code
Careless Use (Storage) of Firearm
Unauthorized Possession of Firearm
Possession of Firearm Knowing Its Possession is Unauthorized
Possession of Prohibited Firearm with Ammunition
Contravention of Storage Regulations
Possession of Property/Proceeds Obtained by Crime (under $5,000)
BUXTON, Stuart (32) of Oshawa, Ontario
Criminal Code
Commit Indictable Offence for Criminal Organization x 3 counts
Possession of Property/Proceeds Obtained by Crime (over $5,000)
Trafficking in Property/Proceeds Obtained by Crime (over $5,000)
Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence
Unauthorized Possession of Firearm x 33 counts
Possession of Firearm Knowing Its Possession is Unauthorized x 8 counts
Possession (Firearm) Contrary to Order
Unauthorized Possession of Prohibited Device x 4 counts
Possession of Property/Proceeds Obtained by Crime (under $5,000)
Possession of Prohibited Device Knowing Its Possession is Unauthorized
Possession for Purpose of Weapons Trafficking
Possession of Prohibited Firearm with Ammunition
Controlled Drugs and Substances Act
Possession of Schedule I Substance (Fentanyl) for the Purpose of Trafficking x 2 counts
Possession of Schedule I Substance (Cocaine) for the Purpose of Trafficking x 3 counts
Possession of Schedule I Substance (Methamphetamine) for the Purpose of Trafficking
Trafficking in a Schedule I Substance (Cocaine)
Trafficking in a Schedule I Substance (Methamphetamine)
Cannabis Act
Possess Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling
FITZPATRICK, Robert (43) of Oshawa, Ontario
Criminal Code
Unauthorized Possession of Firearm
Possession of Firearm Knowing Its Possession is Unauthorized
Possession of Prohibited Device Knowing Its Possession is Unauthorized
Controlled Drugs and Substances Act
Trafficking in a Schedule I Substance (Cocaine)
Trafficking in a Schedule I Substance (Oxycodone)
Possession of Schedule I Substance (Cocaine) for the Purpose of Trafficking
Possession of Schedule I Substance (Oxycodone)
Possession of Schedule I Substance (Fentanyl) for the Purpose of Trafficking
Possession of Schedule III Substance (Psilocybin) for the Purpose of Trafficking
Cannabis Act
Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling
MAHON, John (28) of Oshawa, Ontario
Criminal Code
Possession of Property/Proceeds Obtained by Crime (Under $5,000)
Trafficking in Property/Proceeds Obtained by Crime (Under $5,000)
Commit Indictable Offence for Criminal Organization
Unauthorized Possession of Firearm
Possession of Firearm Knowing Its Possession is Unauthorized
Possession of Prohibited Firearm with Ammunition
Controlled Drugs and Substances Act
Trafficking in a Schedule I Substance (MDMA)
Trafficking in a Schedule I Substance (Cocaine) x 2 counts
Possession of Schedule I Substance (Fentanyl) for the Purpose of Trafficking
Possession of Schedule I Substance (Hydromorphone) for the Purpose of Trafficking
Possession of Schedule I Substance (MDMA) for the Purpose of Trafficking
Cannabis Act
Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling
WHYTE, Bradley (34) of Oshawa, Ontario
Criminal Code
Failure to Comply with Probation Order
Commit Indictable Offence for Criminal Organization
Breaking and Entering and Committing Indictable Offence (Not Dwelling House) x 7 counts
Breaking and Entering with Intent to Commit Indictable Offence (Not Dwelling House) x 3 counts
Possession of Property/Proceeds Obtained by Crime (Under $5,000)
Controlled Drugs and Substances Act
Trafficking in a Schedule I Substance (Cocaine)
Possession of Schedule I Substance (Cocaine)
Possession of Schedule I Substance (Cocaine) for the Purpose of Trafficking
Possession of Schedule I Substance (Heroin) for the Purpose of Trafficking
CRAWFORD, Blair (40) of Belleville, Ontario
Criminal Code
Unauthorized Possession of Firearm x 2 counts
Possession of Firearm Knowing Its Possession is Unauthorized x 2 counts
Unauthorized Possession (Firearm) in Motor Vehicle
Tampering with Serial Number x 2 counts
Possession (Firearm) Contrary to Order
Possession for Purpose of Weapons Trafficking
Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence
HARRISON, Jeffrey (39) of Pickering, Ontario
Criminal Code
Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence
Possession of Property/Proceeds Obtained by Crime (Under $5, 000)
Possession of Property/Proceeds Obtained by Crime (Over $5, 000) x 2 counts
Trafficking in Property/Proceeds Obtained by Crime (Over $5,000)
Trafficking in Property/Proceeds Obtained by Crime (Under $5,000)
Commit Indictable Offence for Criminal Organization x 2 counts
THOMPSON, Jeffrey (40) of Madoc, Ontario
Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence
Unauthorized Possession of Firearm x 2 counts
Possession of Firearm Knowing Its Possession is Unauthorized x 2 counts
Weapons Trafficking
Tampering with Serial Number x 2 counts
PSILOPOULOS, Anthony (35) of Oshawa, Ontario
Criminal Code
Failure to Comply with Probation Order
Commit Indictable Offence for Criminal Organization
Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence
Instructing Commission of Offence for Criminal Organization
Trafficking in Property/Proceeds Obtained by Crime (Over $5, 000)
Possession of Property/Proceeds Obtained by Crime (Over $5, 000)
Controlled Drugs and Substances Act
Trafficking in Schedule I Substance (Cocaine) x 2 counts
Possession of Schedule I Substance (Cocaine) for the Purpose of Trafficking
WINN, Michael (54) of Oshawa, Ontario
Criminal Code
Commit Indictable Offence for Criminal Organization
Breaking and Entering and Committing Indictable Offence (Not Dwelling House) x 9 counts
Breaking and Entering with Intent to Commit Indictable Offence (Not Dwelling House) x 2 counts
Trafficking in Property/Proceeds Obtained by Crime (Over $5,000)
Possession of Property/Proceeds Obtained by Crime (Over $5, 000)
Flight from Peace Officer
Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle
Failure to Comply with Probation Order
Provincial Offence – Highway Traffic Act
Driving While Under Suspension
SMITH, Dwayne Jr. (40) of Binbrook, Ontario
Possession of Property/Proceeds Obtained by Crime (Over $5, 000) x 2 counts
Trafficking in Property/Proceeds Obtained by Crime (Over $5,000)
Commit Indictable Offence for Criminal Organization
HUNDERT, Jacob (39) of Haldimand, Ontario
Possession of Property/Proceeds Obtained by Crime (Over $5, 000) x 2 counts
Trafficking in Property/Proceeds Obtained by Crime (Over $5,000)
Commit Indictable Offence for Criminal Organization
CARROLL, Julia (35) of Oshawa, Ontario
Possession of Property/Proceeds Obtained by Crime (Over $5, 000)
HOWARTH, Kyle (27) of Oshawa, Ontario
Failure to Comply with (Release) Order
BIANCOFIORE, Joseph (57) of Barrie, Ontario
Possession of Schedule I Substance (Cocaine) for the Purpose of Trafficking
MCGEE, Jason (42) of Oshawa, Ontario
Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence
Commit Indictable Offence for Criminal Organization
HEICKERT, James (58) of Oshawa, Ontario
Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence
Commit Indictable Offence for Criminal Organization
ROHERTY, Devin (34) of Belleville, Ontario
Trafficking in Schedule I Substance (Cocaine)
NGUYEN, Danny (38) of Markham, Ontario
Trafficking in Schedule I Substance (Cocaine)
GALANTE, Joshua (38) of Clarington, Ontario
Possession of Schedule I Substance (Fentanyl)
SWAN, Lyndsey (29) of Clarington, Ontario
Possession of Schedule I Substance (Fentanyl)
REESOR, Russell Shawn (46) of Oshawa, Ontario
Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling
GIBSON, Ryan (34) of Lindsay, Ontario
Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling
MYLES, Dionne (46) of Ajax, Ontario
Breach of Trust by Public Officer
SMITH, Marion (58) of Barrie, Ontario
Unauthorized Possession of Firearm x 2 counts
WHITE, Beau-Jesse (31) of Scarborough, Ontario
Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling
Distribution of Cannabis
BELL-SCOTT, Andrew (38) of Scugog, Ontario
Criminal Code
Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle
Assault with a Weapon
Failure to Stop After Accident
Possession of Prohibited Firearm with Ammunition
Unauthorized Possession in a Motor Vehicle
Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose
Careless Use (Storage) of Firearm
Unauthorized Possession of Firearm
Unauthorized Possession of Firearm Knowing it is Unauthorized
Possession of Firearm Knowing Its Possession is Unauthorized
Possession of Prohibited Weapon, Device or Ammunition Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized
Possession Contrary to Order
Failure to Comply with Probation Order
Possession of Property/Proceeds Obtained by Crime
Controlled Drugs and Substances Act
Possession of Schedule I Substance (Heroin) for the Purpose of Trafficking
Possession of Schedule I Substance (Cocaine) for the Purpose of Trafficking x 2 counts
Possession of Schedule I Substance (Oxycodone) for the Purpose of Trafficking x 2 counts
