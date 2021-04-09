 Project KAKIA Disrupts Criminal Networks in Durham Region | 09.04.21 | finanzen.ch
09.04.2021 21:28:00

Project KAKIA Disrupts Criminal Networks in Durham Region

TORONTO, April 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Numerous individuals are facing serious charges at the conclusion of Project KAKIA, a Durham Regional Police (DRPS) and Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) joint investigation into organized crime within the Region of Durham and surrounding jurisdictions.

This was a six-month multi-jurisdictional investigation led by the DRPS Gun and Gang Enforcement Unit in partnership with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Transnational Serious and Organized Crime Unit. Further support and funding was provided by the Ontario Government, Criminal Intelligence Service Ontario.  

DRPS, RCMP, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Peterborough Police Service, Toronto Police Service, Belleville Police Service and Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) executed 55 search warrants at locations within the Region of Durham, Belleville, Madoc, Montreal, Hamilton and Toronto, which resulted in 28 persons arrested and 291 charges laid, with charges ranging from break and enter, participation in criminal organizations, firearm trafficking and possession of controlled substances including cocaine, fentanyl methamphetamine and cannabis edibles. Approximately 1.2 million dollars in drugs and 32 firearms were seized along with other related evidence during this investigation.

The criminal networks involved a number of members of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club (HAMC) from the Brooklin and Belleville charters, as well as the Red Devils Motorcycle Club (RDMC).

The investigation also provided information related to a homicide that occurred in Oshawa on November 29, 2020 which resulted in the arrest of Bradley WHITE (RDMC) for his participation in this offence.

During the course of Project KAKIA, police seized:

  • 32 Firearms
  • 2 Percussion grenades
  • Overcapacity magazines
  • Thousands of rounds of ammunition
  • 5 Motor vehicles
  • $290,000 in Canadian currency
  • $148,000 in Property Obtained by Crime (Lululemon Clothing and 2 Breitling watches)
  • 5.5 kilograms of Cocaine
  • 1.5 kilograms of Psilocybin
  • 7.7 kilograms of Cannabis Marihuana
  • 1.2 kilograms of Cannabis Resin
  • 1.2 kilograms of Methamphetamine
  •  54 grams of Heroin
  • 141 grams of Fentanyl powder
  • 7336 Fentanyl pills 
  • 6187 Cannabis edibles packaged as candy
  • 20 kilograms of cutting agent
  • Outlaw Motorcycle clothing from HAMC and RDMC

The DRPS and RCMP would like to thank the members of the investigative team for their dedication and perseverance, our law enforcement partners, the Criminal Intelligence Service Ontario and all of the other law enforcement agencies that provided assistance during this complex investigation. 

A complete list of everyone charged in Project KAKIA is attached.

Anyone with new information about this investigation is asked to contact the DRPS Gun and Gang Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5800 or the RCMP in Ontario at 1800-387-0020.

Anonymous information can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca and tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.

PROJECT KAKIA

CHARGE LIST

WHYTE, Jeffrey (49) of Oshawa, Ontario

Criminal Code

Weapons Trafficking

Possession for Purpose of Weapons Trafficking x 5 counts

Possession of Prohibited Firearm with Ammunition x 4 counts

Unauthorized Possession of Prohibited Device x 5 counts

Unauthorized Possession of Firearm x 36 counts

Possession of Firearm Knowing Its Possession is Unauthorized x 11 counts

Possession of Prohibited Device Knowing Its Possession is Unauthorized

Careless Use (Storage) of Firearm x 3

Tampering with Serial Number

Possession (Firearm) Contrary to Order x 4 counts

Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence

Commit Indictable Offence for Criminal Organization

Instructing Commission of Offence for Criminal Organization

Possession of Property/Proceeds Obtained by Crime (over $5,000)

Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Possession of Schedule I Substance (Cocaine) for the Purpose of Trafficking x 2 counts

Possession of Schedule I Substance (Methamphetamine) for the Purpose of Trafficking x 2 counts

Trafficking in a Schedule I Substance (Cocaine) x 3 counts

Possession of Schedule II Substance (Oxycodone)


WHYTE, Jessica (38) of Oshawa, Ontario

Criminal Code

Careless Use (Storage) of Firearm

Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

Possession of Firearm Knowing Its Possession is Unauthorized

Possession of Prohibited Firearm with Ammunition

Contravention of Storage Regulations

Possession of Property/Proceeds Obtained by Crime (under $5,000)


BUXTON, Stuart (32) of Oshawa, Ontario

Criminal Code

Commit Indictable Offence for Criminal Organization x 3 counts

Possession of Property/Proceeds Obtained by Crime (over $5,000)

Trafficking in Property/Proceeds Obtained by Crime (over $5,000)

Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence

Unauthorized Possession of Firearm x 33 counts

Possession of Firearm Knowing Its Possession is Unauthorized x 8 counts

Possession (Firearm) Contrary to Order

Unauthorized Possession of Prohibited Device x 4 counts

Possession of Property/Proceeds Obtained by Crime (under $5,000)

Possession of Prohibited Device Knowing Its Possession is Unauthorized

Possession for Purpose of Weapons Trafficking

Possession of Prohibited Firearm with Ammunition

Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Possession of Schedule I Substance (Fentanyl) for the Purpose of Trafficking x 2 counts

Possession of Schedule I Substance (Cocaine) for the Purpose of Trafficking x 3 counts

Possession of Schedule I Substance (Methamphetamine) for the Purpose of Trafficking

Trafficking in a Schedule I Substance (Cocaine)

Trafficking in a Schedule I Substance (Methamphetamine)

Cannabis Act

Possess Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling


FITZPATRICK, Robert (43) of Oshawa, Ontario

Criminal Code

Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

Possession of Firearm Knowing Its Possession is Unauthorized

Possession of Prohibited Device Knowing Its Possession is Unauthorized

Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Trafficking in a Schedule I Substance (Cocaine)

Trafficking in a Schedule I Substance (Oxycodone)

Possession of Schedule I Substance (Cocaine) for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Schedule I Substance (Oxycodone)

Possession of Schedule I Substance (Fentanyl) for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Schedule III Substance (Psilocybin) for the Purpose of Trafficking

Cannabis Act

Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling


MAHON, John (28) of Oshawa, Ontario

Criminal Code

Possession of Property/Proceeds Obtained by Crime (Under $5,000)

Trafficking in Property/Proceeds Obtained by Crime (Under $5,000)

Commit Indictable Offence for Criminal Organization

Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

Possession of Firearm Knowing Its Possession is Unauthorized

Possession of Prohibited Firearm with Ammunition

Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Trafficking in a Schedule I Substance (MDMA)

Trafficking in a Schedule I Substance (Cocaine) x 2 counts

Possession of Schedule I Substance (Fentanyl) for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Schedule I Substance (Hydromorphone) for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Schedule I Substance (MDMA) for the Purpose of Trafficking

Cannabis Act

Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling


WHYTE, Bradley (34) of Oshawa, Ontario

Criminal Code

Failure to Comply with Probation Order

Commit Indictable Offence for Criminal Organization

Breaking and Entering and Committing Indictable Offence (Not Dwelling House) x 7 counts

Breaking and Entering with Intent to Commit Indictable Offence (Not Dwelling House) x 3 counts

Possession of Property/Proceeds Obtained by Crime (Under $5,000)

Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Trafficking in a Schedule I Substance (Cocaine)

Possession of Schedule I Substance (Cocaine)

Possession of Schedule I Substance (Cocaine) for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Schedule I Substance (Heroin) for the Purpose of Trafficking


CRAWFORD, Blair (40) of Belleville, Ontario

Criminal Code

Unauthorized Possession of Firearm x 2 counts

Possession of Firearm Knowing Its Possession is Unauthorized x 2 counts

Unauthorized Possession (Firearm) in Motor Vehicle

Tampering with Serial Number x 2 counts

Possession (Firearm) Contrary to Order

Possession for Purpose of Weapons Trafficking

Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence


HARRISON, Jeffrey (39) of Pickering, Ontario

Criminal Code

Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence

Possession of Property/Proceeds Obtained by Crime (Under $5, 000)

Possession of Property/Proceeds Obtained by Crime (Over $5, 000) x 2 counts

Trafficking in Property/Proceeds Obtained by Crime (Over $5,000)

Trafficking in Property/Proceeds Obtained by Crime (Under $5,000)

Commit Indictable Offence for Criminal Organization x 2 counts


THOMPSON, Jeffrey (40) of Madoc, Ontario

Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence

Unauthorized Possession of Firearm x 2 counts

Possession of Firearm Knowing Its Possession is Unauthorized x 2 counts

Weapons Trafficking

Tampering with Serial Number x 2 counts


PSILOPOULOS, Anthony (35) of Oshawa, Ontario

Criminal Code

Failure to Comply with Probation Order

Commit Indictable Offence for Criminal Organization

Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence

Instructing Commission of Offence for Criminal Organization

Trafficking in Property/Proceeds Obtained by Crime (Over $5, 000)

Possession of Property/Proceeds Obtained by Crime (Over $5, 000)

Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Trafficking in Schedule I Substance (Cocaine) x 2 counts

Possession of Schedule I Substance (Cocaine) for the Purpose of Trafficking

WINN, Michael (54) of Oshawa, Ontario

Criminal Code

Commit Indictable Offence for Criminal Organization

Breaking and Entering and Committing Indictable Offence (Not Dwelling House) x 9 counts

Breaking and Entering with Intent to Commit Indictable Offence (Not Dwelling House) x 2 counts

Trafficking in Property/Proceeds Obtained by Crime (Over $5,000)

Possession of Property/Proceeds Obtained by Crime (Over $5, 000)

Flight from Peace Officer

Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Failure to Comply with Probation Order

Provincial Offence – Highway Traffic Act

Driving While Under Suspension


SMITH, Dwayne Jr. (40) of Binbrook, Ontario

Possession of Property/Proceeds Obtained by Crime (Over $5, 000) x 2 counts

Trafficking in Property/Proceeds Obtained by Crime (Over $5,000)

Commit Indictable Offence for Criminal Organization


HUNDERT, Jacob (39) of Haldimand, Ontario

Possession of Property/Proceeds Obtained by Crime (Over $5, 000) x 2 counts

Trafficking in Property/Proceeds Obtained by Crime (Over $5,000)

Commit Indictable Offence for Criminal Organization


CARROLL, Julia (35) of Oshawa, Ontario

Possession of Property/Proceeds Obtained by Crime (Over $5, 000)


HOWARTH, Kyle (27) of Oshawa, Ontario

Failure to Comply with (Release) Order


BIANCOFIORE, Joseph (57) of Barrie, Ontario

Possession of Schedule I Substance (Cocaine) for the Purpose of Trafficking


MCGEE, Jason (42) of Oshawa, Ontario

Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence

Commit Indictable Offence for Criminal Organization


HEICKERT, James (58) of Oshawa, Ontario

Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence

Commit Indictable Offence for Criminal Organization


ROHERTY, Devin (34) of Belleville, Ontario

Trafficking in Schedule I Substance (Cocaine)


NGUYEN, Danny (38) of Markham, Ontario

Trafficking in Schedule I Substance (Cocaine)


GALANTE, Joshua (38) of Clarington, Ontario

Possession of Schedule I Substance (Fentanyl)


SWAN, Lyndsey (29) of Clarington, Ontario

Possession of Schedule I Substance (Fentanyl)


REESOR, Russell Shawn (46) of Oshawa, Ontario

Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling


GIBSON, Ryan (34) of Lindsay, Ontario

Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling


MYLES, Dionne (46) of Ajax, Ontario

Breach of Trust by Public Officer

SMITH, Marion (58) of Barrie, Ontario

Unauthorized Possession of Firearm x 2 counts


WHITE, Beau-Jesse (31) of Scarborough, Ontario

Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling

Distribution of Cannabis


BELL-SCOTT, Andrew (38) of Scugog, Ontario

Criminal Code

Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Assault with a Weapon

Failure to Stop After Accident

Possession of Prohibited Firearm with Ammunition

Unauthorized Possession in a Motor Vehicle

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Careless Use (Storage) of Firearm

Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

Unauthorized Possession of Firearm Knowing it is Unauthorized

Possession of Firearm Knowing Its Possession is Unauthorized

Possession of Prohibited Weapon, Device or Ammunition Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

Possession Contrary to Order

Failure to Comply with Probation Order

Possession of Property/Proceeds Obtained by Crime

Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Possession of Schedule I Substance (Heroin) for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Schedule I Substance (Cocaine) for the Purpose of Trafficking x 2 counts

Possession of Schedule I Substance (Oxycodone) for the Purpose of Trafficking x 2 counts


 

www.drps.ca
Facebook: OfficialDRPS
Twitter: @DRPS

Website: RCMP in Ontario
Twitter: @RCMPONT
Facebook: RCMP.Ontario
Instagram: rcmpOntario
YouTube: RCMPGRCPOLICE

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police

﻿

