Project KAKIA Disrupts Criminal Networks in Durham Region

TORONTO, April 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Numerous individuals are facing serious charges at the conclusion of Project KAKIA, a Durham Regional Police (DRPS) and Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) joint investigation into organized crime within the Region of Durham and surrounding jurisdictions.

This was a six-month multi-jurisdictional investigation led by the DRPS Gun and Gang Enforcement Unit in partnership with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Transnational Serious and Organized Crime Unit. Further support and funding was provided by the Ontario Government, Criminal Intelligence Service Ontario.

DRPS, RCMP, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Peterborough Police Service, Toronto Police Service, Belleville Police Service and Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) executed 55 search warrants at locations within the Region of Durham, Belleville, Madoc, Montreal, Hamilton and Toronto, which resulted in 28 persons arrested and 291 charges laid, with charges ranging from break and enter, participation in criminal organizations, firearm trafficking and possession of controlled substances including cocaine, fentanyl methamphetamine and cannabis edibles. Approximately 1.2 million dollars in drugs and 32 firearms were seized along with other related evidence during this investigation.

The criminal networks involved a number of members of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club (HAMC) from the Brooklin and Belleville charters, as well as the Red Devils Motorcycle Club (RDMC).

The investigation also provided information related to a homicide that occurred in Oshawa on November 29, 2020 which resulted in the arrest of Bradley WHITE (RDMC) for his participation in this offence.

During the course of Project KAKIA, police seized:

32 Firearms

2 Percussion grenades

Overcapacity magazines

Thousands of rounds of ammunition

5 Motor vehicles

$290,000 in Canadian currency

in Canadian currency $148,000 in Property Obtained by Crime (Lululemon Clothing and 2 Breitling watches)

in Property Obtained by Crime (Lululemon Clothing and 2 Breitling watches) 5.5 kilograms of Cocaine

1.5 kilograms of Psilocybin

7.7 kilograms of Cannabis Marihuana

1.2 kilograms of Cannabis Resin

1.2 kilograms of Methamphetamine

54 grams of Heroin

141 grams of Fentanyl powder

7336 Fentanyl pills

6187 Cannabis edibles packaged as candy

20 kilograms of cutting agent

Outlaw Motorcycle clothing from HAMC and RDMC

The DRPS and RCMP would like to thank the members of the investigative team for their dedication and perseverance, our law enforcement partners, the Criminal Intelligence Service Ontario and all of the other law enforcement agencies that provided assistance during this complex investigation.

A complete list of everyone charged in Project KAKIA is attached.

Anyone with new information about this investigation is asked to contact the DRPS Gun and Gang Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5800 or the RCMP in Ontario at 1800-387-0020.

Anonymous information can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca and tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.

PROJECT KAKIA CHARGE LIST WHYTE, Jeffrey (49) of Oshawa, Ontario Criminal Code Weapons Trafficking Possession for Purpose of Weapons Trafficking x 5 counts Possession of Prohibited Firearm with Ammunition x 4 counts Unauthorized Possession of Prohibited Device x 5 counts Unauthorized Possession of Firearm x 36 counts Possession of Firearm Knowing Its Possession is Unauthorized x 11 counts Possession of Prohibited Device Knowing Its Possession is Unauthorized Careless Use (Storage) of Firearm x 3 Tampering with Serial Number Possession (Firearm) Contrary to Order x 4 counts Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence Commit Indictable Offence for Criminal Organization Instructing Commission of Offence for Criminal Organization Possession of Property/Proceeds Obtained by Crime (over $5,000) Controlled Drugs and Substances Act Possession of Schedule I Substance (Cocaine) for the Purpose of Trafficking x 2 counts Possession of Schedule I Substance (Methamphetamine) for the Purpose of Trafficking x 2 counts Trafficking in a Schedule I Substance (Cocaine) x 3 counts Possession of Schedule II Substance (Oxycodone)

WHYTE, Jessica (38) of Oshawa, Ontario Criminal Code Careless Use (Storage) of Firearm Unauthorized Possession of Firearm Possession of Firearm Knowing Its Possession is Unauthorized Possession of Prohibited Firearm with Ammunition Contravention of Storage Regulations Possession of Property/Proceeds Obtained by Crime (under $5,000)

BUXTON, Stuart (32) of Oshawa, Ontario Criminal Code Commit Indictable Offence for Criminal Organization x 3 counts Possession of Property/Proceeds Obtained by Crime (over $5,000) Trafficking in Property/Proceeds Obtained by Crime (over $5,000) Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence Unauthorized Possession of Firearm x 33 counts Possession of Firearm Knowing Its Possession is Unauthorized x 8 counts Possession (Firearm) Contrary to Order Unauthorized Possession of Prohibited Device x 4 counts Possession of Property/Proceeds Obtained by Crime (under $5,000) Possession of Prohibited Device Knowing Its Possession is Unauthorized Possession for Purpose of Weapons Trafficking Possession of Prohibited Firearm with Ammunition Controlled Drugs and Substances Act Possession of Schedule I Substance (Fentanyl) for the Purpose of Trafficking x 2 counts Possession of Schedule I Substance (Cocaine) for the Purpose of Trafficking x 3 counts Possession of Schedule I Substance (Methamphetamine) for the Purpose of Trafficking Trafficking in a Schedule I Substance (Cocaine) Trafficking in a Schedule I Substance (Methamphetamine) Cannabis Act Possess Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling

FITZPATRICK, Robert (43) of Oshawa, Ontario Criminal Code Unauthorized Possession of Firearm Possession of Firearm Knowing Its Possession is Unauthorized Possession of Prohibited Device Knowing Its Possession is Unauthorized Controlled Drugs and Substances Act Trafficking in a Schedule I Substance (Cocaine) Trafficking in a Schedule I Substance (Oxycodone) Possession of Schedule I Substance (Cocaine) for the Purpose of Trafficking Possession of Schedule I Substance (Oxycodone) Possession of Schedule I Substance (Fentanyl) for the Purpose of Trafficking Possession of Schedule III Substance (Psilocybin) for the Purpose of Trafficking Cannabis Act Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling

MAHON, John (28) of Oshawa, Ontario Criminal Code Possession of Property/Proceeds Obtained by Crime (Under $5,000) Trafficking in Property/Proceeds Obtained by Crime (Under $5,000) Commit Indictable Offence for Criminal Organization Unauthorized Possession of Firearm Possession of Firearm Knowing Its Possession is Unauthorized Possession of Prohibited Firearm with Ammunition Controlled Drugs and Substances Act Trafficking in a Schedule I Substance (MDMA) Trafficking in a Schedule I Substance (Cocaine) x 2 counts Possession of Schedule I Substance (Fentanyl) for the Purpose of Trafficking Possession of Schedule I Substance (Hydromorphone) for the Purpose of Trafficking Possession of Schedule I Substance (MDMA) for the Purpose of Trafficking Cannabis Act Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling

WHYTE, Bradley (34) of Oshawa, Ontario Criminal Code Failure to Comply with Probation Order Commit Indictable Offence for Criminal Organization Breaking and Entering and Committing Indictable Offence (Not Dwelling House) x 7 counts Breaking and Entering with Intent to Commit Indictable Offence (Not Dwelling House) x 3 counts Possession of Property/Proceeds Obtained by Crime (Under $5,000) Controlled Drugs and Substances Act Trafficking in a Schedule I Substance (Cocaine) Possession of Schedule I Substance (Cocaine) Possession of Schedule I Substance (Cocaine) for the Purpose of Trafficking Possession of Schedule I Substance (Heroin) for the Purpose of Trafficking

CRAWFORD, Blair (40) of Belleville, Ontario Criminal Code Unauthorized Possession of Firearm x 2 counts Possession of Firearm Knowing Its Possession is Unauthorized x 2 counts Unauthorized Possession (Firearm) in Motor Vehicle Tampering with Serial Number x 2 counts Possession (Firearm) Contrary to Order Possession for Purpose of Weapons Trafficking Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence

HARRISON, Jeffrey (39) of Pickering, Ontario Criminal Code Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence Possession of Property/Proceeds Obtained by Crime (Under $5, 000) Possession of Property/Proceeds Obtained by Crime (Over $5, 000) x 2 counts Trafficking in Property/Proceeds Obtained by Crime (Over $5,000) Trafficking in Property/Proceeds Obtained by Crime (Under $5,000) Commit Indictable Offence for Criminal Organization x 2 counts

THOMPSON, Jeffrey (40) of Madoc, Ontario Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence Unauthorized Possession of Firearm x 2 counts Possession of Firearm Knowing Its Possession is Unauthorized x 2 counts Weapons Trafficking Tampering with Serial Number x 2 counts

PSILOPOULOS, Anthony (35) of Oshawa, Ontario Criminal Code Failure to Comply with Probation Order Commit Indictable Offence for Criminal Organization Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence Instructing Commission of Offence for Criminal Organization Trafficking in Property/Proceeds Obtained by Crime (Over $5, 000) Possession of Property/Proceeds Obtained by Crime (Over $5, 000) Controlled Drugs and Substances Act Trafficking in Schedule I Substance (Cocaine) x 2 counts Possession of Schedule I Substance (Cocaine) for the Purpose of Trafficking WINN, Michael (54) of Oshawa, Ontario Criminal Code Commit Indictable Offence for Criminal Organization Breaking and Entering and Committing Indictable Offence (Not Dwelling House) x 9 counts Breaking and Entering with Intent to Commit Indictable Offence (Not Dwelling House) x 2 counts Trafficking in Property/Proceeds Obtained by Crime (Over $5,000) Possession of Property/Proceeds Obtained by Crime (Over $5, 000) Flight from Peace Officer Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle Failure to Comply with Probation Order Provincial Offence – Highway Traffic Act Driving While Under Suspension

SMITH, Dwayne Jr. (40) of Binbrook, Ontario Possession of Property/Proceeds Obtained by Crime (Over $5, 000) x 2 counts Trafficking in Property/Proceeds Obtained by Crime (Over $5,000) Commit Indictable Offence for Criminal Organization

HUNDERT, Jacob (39) of Haldimand, Ontario Possession of Property/Proceeds Obtained by Crime (Over $5, 000) x 2 counts Trafficking in Property/Proceeds Obtained by Crime (Over $5,000) Commit Indictable Offence for Criminal Organization

CARROLL, Julia (35) of Oshawa, Ontario Possession of Property/Proceeds Obtained by Crime (Over $5, 000)

HOWARTH, Kyle (27) of Oshawa, Ontario Failure to Comply with (Release) Order

BIANCOFIORE, Joseph (57) of Barrie, Ontario Possession of Schedule I Substance (Cocaine) for the Purpose of Trafficking

MCGEE, Jason (42) of Oshawa, Ontario Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence Commit Indictable Offence for Criminal Organization

HEICKERT, James (58) of Oshawa, Ontario Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence Commit Indictable Offence for Criminal Organization

ROHERTY, Devin (34) of Belleville, Ontario Trafficking in Schedule I Substance (Cocaine)

NGUYEN, Danny (38) of Markham, Ontario Trafficking in Schedule I Substance (Cocaine)

GALANTE, Joshua (38) of Clarington, Ontario Possession of Schedule I Substance (Fentanyl)

SWAN, Lyndsey (29) of Clarington, Ontario Possession of Schedule I Substance (Fentanyl)

REESOR, Russell Shawn (46) of Oshawa, Ontario Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling

GIBSON, Ryan (34) of Lindsay, Ontario Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling

MYLES, Dionne (46) of Ajax, Ontario Breach of Trust by Public Officer SMITH, Marion (58) of Barrie, Ontario Unauthorized Possession of Firearm x 2 counts

WHITE, Beau-Jesse (31) of Scarborough, Ontario Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling Distribution of Cannabis

BELL-SCOTT, Andrew (38) of Scugog, Ontario Criminal Code Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle Assault with a Weapon Failure to Stop After Accident Possession of Prohibited Firearm with Ammunition Unauthorized Possession in a Motor Vehicle Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose Careless Use (Storage) of Firearm Unauthorized Possession of Firearm Unauthorized Possession of Firearm Knowing it is Unauthorized Possession of Firearm Knowing Its Possession is Unauthorized Possession of Prohibited Weapon, Device or Ammunition Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized Possession Contrary to Order Failure to Comply with Probation Order Possession of Property/Proceeds Obtained by Crime Controlled Drugs and Substances Act Possession of Schedule I Substance (Heroin) for the Purpose of Trafficking Possession of Schedule I Substance (Cocaine) for the Purpose of Trafficking x 2 counts Possession of Schedule I Substance (Oxycodone) for the Purpose of Trafficking x 2 counts

