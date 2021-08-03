MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Project Hive Pet Company is excited to announce the officiallaunch of its made in America dog toy and treat company in 100 PetSmart stores nationwide.The pet company is dedicated to saving the bees by establishing healthy wildflower habitatthroughitspartnershipwith1%forthePlanetandsupportoftheBee&ButterflyHabitatFund.Project Hive Pet Company is a Public Benefit Company and a member of the Pet SustainabilityCoalitiondedicatedtousingbusinessasaforceforgood.

Project Hive Pet Company Announces Launch of its USA Made Dog Toy, Treat Company to Help Save the Bees!

Made in the USA, Project Hive Pet Company offers a line of interactive dog toys and treats that work together to create a fun, engaging experience for large and small dogs. The treats are Non-GMO Project Verified, vegetarian, made with organic honey and ground peanuts, have no artificial flavorsor colors, and do not contain corn, wheat, or soy. The dog toys are BPA-free, float in the water, are dishwasher-safe, non-toxic and recyclable. Theirbright yellow and bee-inspired design gently reminds pet parents to think about the importance of saving thebees.

Jim Schifman, with his wife Melissa Rappaport Schifman, founded Project Hive Pet Company asa way to help save our home planet. They are committed to living environmentally sustainablelives and to saving one of our planet's most critical species: bees. Project Hive Pet Companyhelps improve the quality of life for humans, pets and bees. The company is currently workingtowardClimateNeutral andB Corp certifications.

"Here at Project Hive Pet Company, we like to say, let's make our planet thrive–one happy dogandcountlessbeesata time,"saidco-founderJimSchifman.

Currently,beespollinateaboutathirdofthefood supply andincrease cropvaluebymorethan$15 billion. Eachpurchase ofProjectHive PetCompany's products directly establisheshealthy wildflower habitat for the declining bee population. ProjectHivePetCompany'sgoalis toestablishmorethan1,000 acres of healthy wildflower habitat within five years.

These environmentally friendly, woof-worthy™ dog toys and treats are available on Project Hive Pet Company , Amazon , Chewy.com, PetSmart.com andselectPetSmartstores.

Project Hive Pet Company sells interactive dog toys and treats with a mission to save the bees.Created to use business as a force for good, Project Hive Pet Company has committed tomanufacturing in the USA, using Non-GMO Project Verified ingredients and sustainablematerials. Every purchase helps to save the bees by planting wildflowers—restoring healthyhabitat for the declining bee population. Want to do something buzzworthy? Join us inhelping make ourplanetthrive—onehappydogandcountlessbeesatatime.Formoreinformation, visit www.projecthivepetcompany.com .

