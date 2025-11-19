Progressive Posts Strong October Results As Net Income Doubles

(RTTNews) - The Progressive Corp. (PGR) on Wednesday reported strong growth for October 2025, supported by higher premiums and improved underwriting results.

Net premiums earned increased 11 percent, to $7.08 billion from $6.39 billion in October 2024.

Net income more than doubled to $85 million, compared with $41 million a year ago. Earnings per share climbed to $1.44, from $0.69 in the prior-year period.

