Progressive Aktie 963989 / US7433151039

19.11.2025 15:40:44

Progressive Posts Strong October Results As Net Income Doubles

Progressive
182.84 CHF 1.45%
(RTTNews) - The Progressive Corp. (PGR) on Wednesday reported strong growth for October 2025, supported by higher premiums and improved underwriting results.

Net premiums earned increased 11 percent, to $7.08 billion from $6.39 billion in October 2024.

Net income more than doubled to $85 million, compared with $41 million a year ago. Earnings per share climbed to $1.44, from $0.69 in the prior-year period.

PGR is currently trading at $227.21, up $2.33 or 1.04 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.