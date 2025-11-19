Progressive Aktie 963989 / US7433151039
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
19.11.2025 15:40:44
Progressive Posts Strong October Results As Net Income Doubles
(RTTNews) - The Progressive Corp. (PGR) on Wednesday reported strong growth for October 2025, supported by higher premiums and improved underwriting results.
Net premiums earned increased 11 percent, to $7.08 billion from $6.39 billion in October 2024.
Net income more than doubled to $85 million, compared with $41 million a year ago. Earnings per share climbed to $1.44, from $0.69 in the prior-year period.
PGR is currently trading at $227.21, up $2.33 or 1.04 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
Nachrichten zu Progressive Corp.
|
13.11.25
|S&P 500-Papier Progressive-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Progressive von vor einem Jahr verloren (finanzen.ch)
|
06.11.25