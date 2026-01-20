Progress Software Corp Q4 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Progress Software Corp (PRGS) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $25.75 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $1.15 million, or $0.03 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Progress Software Corp reported adjusted earnings of $65.48 million or $1.51 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 17.5% to $252.66 million from $214.96 million last year.

Progress Software Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $25.75 Mln. vs. $1.15 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.59 vs. $0.03 last year. -Revenue: $252.66 Mln vs. $214.96 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.56 To $ 1.62 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 244 M To $ 250 M

Looking forward to full year 2026, the company expects revenue of $986 million to $1.00 billion, earnings per share of $1.74 - $1.91 and adjusted earnings per share of $5.82 - $5.96.