Fagron Aktie [Valor: 3425437 / ISIN: BE0003874915]
01.09.2023 18:10:17

Progress share buy-back program Fagron

Fagron
16.45 EUR 0.24%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Regulated information
Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 1 September 2023 – 6PM CET

Progress share buy-back program Fagron

In the period from 28 August 2023 through 1 September 2023, Fagron purchased 13,500 of its owns shares at an average price of €16.17 per share corresponding to a total amount of €218,323.35.

These purchases are part of the share buy-back program of up to 138,372 Fagron shares to fulfill Fagron’s obligations under its long term incentive scheme, which was announced on 3 August 2023.

The total number of own shares purchased to date is 78,000.

More information, including a detailed overview of the purchase transactions under this program, is available on our share buy-back webpage.

Further information
Karen Berg
Global Investor Relations Manager
Tel. +31 6 53 44 91 99
karen.berg@fagron.com

About Fagron
Fagron is a leading global company active in pharmaceutical compounding, focusing on delivering personalized medicine to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics and patients in more than 30 countries around the world.

Belgian company Fagron NV has its registered office in Nazareth and is listed on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker symbol ‘FAGR’. Fagron’s operational activities are managed by the Dutch company Fagron BV, which is headquartered in Rotterdam.

In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.

Attachment


Fagron SA

