Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 12’475 0.8%  SPI 15’954 0.8%  Dow 34’451 -0.3%  DAX 14’164 0.6%  Euro 1.0195 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’849 0.5%  Gold 1’974 0.0%  Bitcoin 37’834 0.5%  Dollar 0.9433 0.1%  Öl 111.7 2.6% 
1 Aktie gratis

ABN Amro Aktie [Valor: 30405054 / ISIN: NL0011540547]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
15.04.2022 08:00:00

Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 8 April – 14 April 2022

ABN Amro
11.68 CHF -27.90%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Progress on ABN Amro share buyback programme 8 April 14 April 2022

ABN AMRO reports the transaction details related to its EUR 500 million share buyback programme announced on 9 February 2022.

During the week of 8 April 2022 up to and including 14 April 2022 a total of 3,420,097 shares and depositary receipts were repurchased at an average price of €11.80 for a total amount of €40,340,048

For detailed information on the daily repurchased shares and depositary receipts, individual share purchase transactions and weekly reports, see the ABN AMRO website at https://www.abnamro.com/en/investor-relations/information/share-buyback-programme

To date the total consideration for shares and depositary receipts repurchased amounts to € 369.036.620 representing 73.8% of the overall share buyback programme.

This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains information that is to be made publicly available under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation)


Attachment


BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu ABN Amro

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten