Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market in Industrial Machinery Industry to grow by $ 2.39 billion| Discover Company Insights in Technavio

NEW YORK, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The programmable logic controller (PLC) market is set to grow by USD 2.39 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market Analysis Report by Product (Unitary, Modular, and Rackmount), End-user (Process industry, Discrete industry, and Building automation), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025".

The programmable logic controller (PLC) market is driven by the increasing demand for compact automation solutions. In addition, the demand for PLCs in renewable power generation is anticipated to boost the growth of the programmable logic controller (PLC) market.

The rising adoption of IoT-enabled devices is causing design challenges related to the reduction of price and the attainment of the benefits of factory automation for manufacturers and system integrators. Most SMEs look for small form factors that can provide the same functionalities and features as large devices while consuming lesser power. The availability of PLCs enables SMEs to utilize control-level automation at a low cost without compromising on productivity. Vendors are focusing on developing flexible machine designs that incorporate inputs from OEMs, manufacturers, and system integrators. Therefore, the increasing demand for compact automation solutions is expected to drive the growth of the global PLC market during the forecast period.

Major Five Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Companies:

ABB Ltd.

ABB Ltd. operates business through Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The company offers AC500, AC500-eCo, AC500-S, and AC500-XC scalable PLCs.

General Electric Co.

General Electric Co. operates business through Power, Renewable energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The company GE Fanuc Logic Controllers.

Mitsubishi Corp.

Mitsubishi Corp. operates business through Global Environmental and Infrastructure Business Group, Industrial Finance, Logistics and Development Group, Energy Business Group, Metals Group, Machinery Group, Chemicals Group, and Living Essentials Group. The company offers MELSEC Series PLCs.

OMRON Corp.

OMRON Corp. operates business through Industrial Automation, Electronic and Mechanical Components, Automotive Electronic Components, Social Systems, Solutions and Service, Healthcare, and Other. The company offers Micro PLC.

Panasonic Corp.

Panasonic Corp. operates business through Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions. The company offers FP0H Series of ultra-compact PLCs.

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

Unitary - size and forecast 2020-2025

Modular - size and forecast 2020-2025

Rackmount - size and forecast 2020-2025

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

Process industry - size and forecast 2020-2025

Discrete industry - size and forecast 2020-2025

Building automation - size and forecast 2020-2025

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

