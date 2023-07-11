Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Yara International ASA Aktie [Valor: 1735299 / ISIN: NO0010208051]
11.07.2023 12:00:00

Program for the publication of Yara International ASA second quarter results 2023

Yara International ASA
31.80 CHF 2.85%
Oslo, 11 July 2023: Yara International ASA second quarter 2023 results will be published on Wednesday, 19 July 2023 at 08:00 CEST.

An online presentation will be held at 12:00 CEST. The presentation will be held in English.

The report, presentation and webcast will be available at the above mentioned times at:
https://yara.com/investor-relations/latest-quarterly-report/

There will also be a conference call at 13:00 CEST the same day with an opportunity to ask questions to Yara’s management. Please use the link to register for this session:
https://registrations.events/direct/Q4E60314

Registered conference call participants will receive a confirmation with a full list of available international dial-in numbers and a unique passcode. If you do not see the email in a few minutes after completed registration, please check the "junk mail” folder or "spam” folder in your email client. Please join the call 5-10 minutes prior to scheduled start time.

Alternatively, it is possible to use the dial-in numbers listed below on the day of the conference to register through an operator:

UK: +44 20 8610 3526
USA: +1 (646) 307-1952
Norway: +47 57 98 94 28

When prompted, provide the conference ID: 60314.

Contact

Maria Gabrielsen, Investor Relations
Mobile: +47 920 900 93
E-mail: maria.gabrielsen@yara.com 

About Yara

Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Supporting our vision of a world without hunger and a planet respected, we pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth, promoting climate-friendly crop nutrition and zero-emission energy solutions. Yara’s ambition is focused on growing a nature positive food future that creates value for our customers, shareholders and society at large and delivers a more sustainable food value chain.

To achieve our ambition, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming and work closely with partners throughout the food value chain to improve the efficiency and sustainability of food production. Through our focus on clean ammonia production, we aim to enable the hydrogen economy, driving a green transition of shipping, fertilizer production and other energy intensive industries.

Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry’s only global crop nutrition company. We operate an integrated business model with around 17,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries, with a proven track record of strong returns. In 2022, Yara reported revenues of USD 24 billion.

www.yara.com 

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


