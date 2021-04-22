 Prognostic launches first of its kind real-time analytics platform for carbon neutrality | 22.04.21 | finanzen.ch
SMI 11’219 0.1%  SPI 14’440 0.4%  Dow 34’137 0.9%  DAX 15’263 0.4%  Euro 1.1029 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’003 0.7%  Gold 1’787 -0.4%  Bitcoin 49’610 0.5%  Dollar 0.9151 -0.2%  Öl 64.9 -0.2% 

22.04.2021 13:09:00

Prognostic launches first of its kind real-time analytics platform for carbon neutrality

LONDON, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Prognostic, a London-based software as a service (SaaS) company, has officially launched Carbon Analytics, a real-time carbon accounting and financial performance platform for physical assets, such as plant, machinery and buildings in industries including renewables, smart grid, oil and gas, and manufacturing.

Prognostic was founded in 2016 to help industrial companies manage the operational and financial risks of their physical assets. Carbon Analytics is the first solution of its kind to combine edge-based analytics and operations data bringing visibility and traceability across the carbon value chain by translating operational data into measurable carbon metrics. This data allows asset owners to monitor their carbon footprint and emissions at a granular level and make better informed decisions to optimise and offset their carbon footprint.

Shravane Kumar Balabasqer, co-founder and CEO of Prognostic, comments: "There's no better day than Earth Day to announce that Prognostic is proudly joining the fight against climate change by helping asset owners accurately measure and reduce their carbon footprint. Over 70% of an asset's total cost occurs during its operational life and 35% of this can be attributed to energy consumption. Our vision is to help companies achieve zero downtime, zero waste, zero carbon and we are excited to launch a solution that optimises both financial and environmental performance."

Rob Bachan, co-founder and CTO, adds: "We believe in giving our customers a credible and accurate view of their carbon emissions based on real operational data sources. We bring significant knowledge, expertise and Intellectual Property built over the last five years in capturing and understanding physical assets. We don't believe in just talking about the future, we believe in working together to create it now."

The launch coincides with the Demo Day for Techstars Smart Mobility, which will showcase 12 startups in the smart mobility space, including Prognostic.

For further information contact Miguel Castillo, marketing@prognostic.io.

www.carbonanalytics.com 

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

12:27 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.80% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf TAL Education Group, JD.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
10:27 Marktüberblick: Netflix unter Druck
09:44 Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch ohne Barriere
08:07 Krypto-Talk: Bitcoin-Blase geplatzt!? | BX Swiss TV
08:02 Credit Suisse, Nestlé und Lonza heute im Fokus
07:03 Weekly-Hits: Familienunternehmen – Erfolgreicher Schulterschluss / E-Commerce – Gekommen, um zu bleiben
21.04.21 Vom Wert der Diversifikation
16.04.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech
mehr

 

https://youtu.be/YSU2wV0vtkg

Nach dem Kurseinbruch vom Wochenende, bei dem der Bitcoin zeitweise um 15% nach unten korrigierte, fragen sich viele: Ist die Blase geplatzt? Heute zu Gast beim Krypto-Talk von BX Swiss TV ist Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin, Leiter der Vermögensverwaltung bei Asset Management Switzerland AG. Welche Rolle u.a. die Türkei dabei spielt(e) erklärt er im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss. Weiter gibt er Einblicke inwiefern die Investoren den Bitcoin eher als Zahlungsmittel oder als Anlageobjekt betrachten.

Krypto-Talk: Bitcoin-Blase geplatzt!? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé-Aktie zieht an: Nestlé wächst zum Jahresauftakt schneller
CS-Aktie sackt ab: Credit Suisse schreibt rote Quartalszahlen und muss Kapital aufnehmen - Finma eröffnet zweites Verfahren
Stadler erhält SBB-Auftrag in Milliardenhöhe - Aktie profitiert
Tesla in China unter Druck: Entschuldigung nach Protest auf Automesse - Tesla-Aktie im Plus
Roche-Aktie legt zu: Roche bestätigt Ausblick fürs Gesamtjahr
Meyer Burger schliesst Verträge mit Wafer-Herstellern - Meyer Burger-Aktie gewinnt
LafargeHolcim-Aktie in Grün: LafargeHolcim prüft wohl Verkauf von Brasilien-Geschäft
CS-Aktie im Minus: Archegos-Debakel könnte Credit Suisse laut Medienbericht mehr kosten
Analystin ist bullish gestimmt: Coinbase-Aktie könnte 600 US-Dollar erreichen
Coinbase-Aktie schwächer: Deutsche Börse stellt Handel mit Coinbase-Aktie ab Freitag zunächst ein

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit