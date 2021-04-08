SMI 11’172 0.4%  SPI 14’212 0.4%  Dow 33’446 0.1%  DAX 15’179 0.0%  Euro 1.1015 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’969 0.3%  Gold 1’748 0.6%  Bitcoin 53’319 2.1%  Dollar 0.9267 -0.3%  Öl 63.0 0.1% 
08.04.2021 14:51:00

ProgenaBiome Organizes First Annual Malibu Microbiome Meeting, Sharing Groundbreaking Research and Studies with the Public for the First Time

MALIBU, Calif., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genetic sequencing research laboratory ProgenaBiome hosted its first annual Malibu Microbiome Meeting on March 20, 2021, producing a day-long event with some of the brightest minds and cutting-edge studies in the microbiome space, covering topics as widespread as the possible efficacy of microbiome transplants on autism to COVID detection in fecal samples and what that means for possible treatment options. Over 500 viewers registered for the digital conference, reflecting a notable increase in the public's awareness of the importance of the microbiome to all aspects of health.

Sabine Hazan, MD, CEO of ProgenaBiome and Ventura Clinical trials, conceived of the conference as a way to inform both fellow health professionals as well as the interested public of the groundbreaking work that microbiome researchers do on a daily basis, while raising awareness of the connections between the microbiome and every facet of health and wellness and encouraging continued and necessary research into the inner workings of our guts.

Presenters at the Malibu Microbiome Meeting included Dr. Hazan; Professor Thomas J Borody, MB, BS, BSc(Med), MD, PhD, DSc, FRACP, FACP, FACG, AGAF (who collaborated with Dr. Hazan on a groundbreaking study on COVID and the microbiome last year); Neil Stollman, MD, FACP, FACG, AGAF; Colleen R. Kelly, MD, FACG; Sahil Khanna, MBBS; James B. Adams, Ph.D.; and many more luminaries in the space, and the virtual nature of the event allowed for a truly global perspective of this universal topic.

"While 2020 has had much of the world's health systems working in overdrive, it's been a banner year for microbiome research, and we've seen incredible work in the fields of coronavirus research, Parkinson's, autism, and much more," said Dr. Hazan. "The Malibu Microbiome Meeting was a way to not only promote the incredible work that these doctors and researchers have been doing for years, but also to increase public awareness of just how important our microbiome is to all aspects of health, even when it comes to diseases and disorders that may seem completely unrelated. We've learned that the gut affects almost every part of our lives, and based on the response we've seen to the Meeting, we're delighted to see interest spreading in academia and beyond."

All proceeds from the Meeting go directly to Achieving Cures Together and the Microbiome Research Foundation, 501(c)(3) organizations dedicated to advancing microbiome research.

About ProgenaBiome
ProgenaBiome is a genetic research lab whose interest is to understand the clinical implications of the microbiome. Our broad array of specialties allows us to look beyond fecal transplant (refloralization™) to examine other fields of medicine in which dysbiosis could be the culprit of disease. Their mission is to crack the genetic code of a trillion bacteria, fungi and viruses that live in our gut, in hopes to find cures to diseases that are caused by alteration of the gut flora. Learn more at https://progenabiome.com/

﻿

