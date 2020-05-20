20.05.2020 14:40:00

Progenabiome Begins Hydroxychloroquine Clinical Trials

MALIBU, Calif., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Progenabiome is starting two FDA-approved clinical trials that include hydroxychloroquine. One clinical trial is for the prevention of COVID, an approach President Trump is pursuing for himself. The second clinical trial is for the treatment of COVID.

"Many have called for clinical trials of hydroxychloroquine," noted Dr. Sabine Hazan, CEO of Progenabiome, the Ventura-California-based genetic sequencing lab conducting the clinical trials. "We hope and expect these two clinical trials to provide definitive data on the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine for the prevention and treatment of COVID."

Progenabiome is now accepting patients for its patented protocols that were written two months ago by Dr. Hazan. The prevention protocol includes a synergistic combination of HCQ, Vitamin C, Vitamin D, and Zinc. The treatment protocol will test the efficacy of quintuple therapy (Hydroxychloroquine, Azithromycin, Vitamin C, Vitamin D, and Zinc) in the treatment of patients with COVID-19 infection.

Questions have been raised about hydroxychloroquine and heart complications. Cardiologist Alon Steinberg, Progenabiome's Chief Medical Officer, will screen and monitor patients for heart issues.

Hazan has been a practicing gastroenterologist and clinical trials investigator for over 25 years. She has participated in more than 150 clinical trials for the pharmaceutical and nutrition industries. Dr. Hazan launched Progenabiome in 2018 to investigate the role of the gut microbiome in various diseases and conditions.

Strategically placed as a genetic sequencing lab, site, contract research organization (CRO), and now sponsor, Progenabiome has 39 ongoing clinical trials related to immunity and disease, including three COVID-19 studies validating testing, prophylaxis, and at-home treatment protocols for the novel coronavirus.

Progenabiome welcomes all physicians and scientists to collaborate on its ongoing COVID-19 studies. If you are interested in joining our research team, please email your CV and contact information to sdavis@progenabiome.com.

If you would like to support these studies and help advance prevention and treatment protocols for COVID-19, please visit https://progenabiome.com/support-covid-19-trials. Donations in any amount are greatly appreciated. Thank you for your generosity and support.

We are in this together, and together, we will beat COVID-19.

For more, visit 
https://progenabiome.com
https://clinicaltrials.gov
https://malibumicrobiomemeeting.com/

Media Contact: 
Stephanie Davis
240184@email4pr.com 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/progenabiome-begins-hydroxychloroquine-clinical-trials-301062467.html

SOURCE Progenabiome

