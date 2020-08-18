|
18.08.2020
PROG Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Progenity, Inc.; Investors Suffering Losses Encouraged to Contact Firm
SAN DIEGO, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against Progenity, Inc. ("Progenity" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PROG) for violations of federal securities laws.
On or about June 6, 2020, Progenity sold about 6.7 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the "IPO"), at $15.00 a share raising nearly $100.5 million in new capital. However, since the IPO, Progenity stock has plummeted, on August 18, 2020, the stock closed at $9.56.
Specifically, Johnson Fistel's investigation seeks to determine whether the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its June 2020 IPO and subsequent investor communications contained untrue statements of material facts or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made therein not misleading concerning the Company's business, and operations.
If you have information that could assist in this investigation, or if you are a Progenity shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.
