SMI 11’990 0.6%  SPI 15’409 0.4%  Dow 34’845 1.2%  DAX 15’688 1.7%  Euro 1.0860 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’068 1.9%  Gold 1’810 0.4%  Bitcoin 30’636 1.9%  Dollar 0.9148 0.0%  Öl 75.6 1.6% 
09.07.2021 19:33:00

ProfNet Expert Alerts for July 09, 2021

NEW YORK, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

(PRNewsfoto/ProfNet) (PRNewsfoto/ProfNet)

EXPERT ALERTS

  • Using Language to Shape Wealth
  • Patient Connection Through Deep Listening

MEDIA JOBS

  • Senior Video Journalist, News – Dow Jones (NY)
  • Digital Designer, WSJ. Magazine – Dow Jones (NY)

OTHER NEWS & RESOURCES

  • 5 Well-Rounded Morning Newsletters to Jumpstart Your Day
  • Blog Profiles: Olympic Blogs

Using Language to Shape Wealth
Ken Honda
Author, Speaker, Teacher
Ken Honda
"Appreciate what comes into your life and appreciate what's leaving your life. Appreciate your partners, appreciate your jobs. If you no longer have your job, it's because your job was not in sync with you. That's why the job left you. It's not that you're ditched by the job. You are apart because you don't have a relationship anymore. So appreciate what leaves your life. That is the answer."
How we can use language to shape wealth: appreciate what comes into your life and appreciate what's leaving your life.
Website: KenHonda.com
Media contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, ibookinterviews2@gmail.com

Patient Connection Through Deep Listening
Dr. Jan Bonhoeffer
Author, infectious disease and vaccine safety expert
Dr. Jan Bonhoeffer
"When you connect with your patient, and listen deeply, listen actively, when you listen deeper than the story that they are telling you, you will hear things you would miss with the conventional approach."
Difficult Patient? Change How You Listen, M.D. Says. Medicine has long been dominated by men creating "a certain kind of masculine culture," Dr. Jan says. "The culture is shifting as more women come into medicine, but doctors are still viewed as experts whose role is disseminating their expertise, talking a lot, having all the answers, and benevolently dispensing their wisdom to others….When someone simply listens, is deeply curious, it bestows respect. It gives attention and curiosity, which are all qualities very close to the wisdom of the heart, qualities close to love."
Website: heartbasedmedicine.org
Media contact: Anita Jakab Kovacs, ibookinterviews2@gmail.com

MEDIA JOBS:

Following are links to job listings for staff and freelance writers, editors and producers. You can view these and more job listings on our Job Board: https://www.cisionjobs.com/jobs/united-states/

OTHER NEWS & RESOURCES:

Following are links to other news and resources we think you might find useful. If you have an item you think other reporters would be interested in and would like us to include in a future alert, please drop us a line at profnetalerts@cision.com

5 WELL-ROUNDED MORNING NEWSLETTERS TO JUMPSTART YOUR DAY. Keeping up with a 24/7 news cycle can be tough. We recommend adding these morning newsletters to your inbox to help you stay in the know.

BLOG PROFILES: OLYMPIC BLOGS. We're about a month out from the Tokyo Olympic Games. Make sure you're caught up on the latest news by following these Olympic blogs.

PROFNET is an exclusive service of PR Newswire.

To contact ProfNet: profnet@profnet.com or 800-776-3638, ext. 1

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/profnet-expert-alerts-for-july-09-2021-301328837.html

SOURCE ProfNet

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

UMushroom – ist ein Anlageberater bald überflüssig? | BX Swiss TV

Pilze – eine Lebensform, die zu einen der ersten Organismen auf der Welt zählt– wie Pilze die beiden Gründerinnen Tonia Zimmermann und Luba Schönig von UMushroom inspiriert haben, eine neue Informationsplattform zu gründen, erklärt Tonia Zimmermann. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, berichtet sie was genau hinter UMushroom steht. Ob die Plattform Anlageberater bald überflüssig macht und was genau die Nutzer zu erwarten haben, aber auch welche Möglichkeiten die Nutzer selbst haben erzählt Tonia Zimmermann.

Tonia Zimmermann: UMushroom – ist ein Anlageberater bald überflüssig? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

16:21 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
15:08 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Lonza, Moderna, Pfizer
09:35 Marktüberblick: Banken unter Druck
05:56 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Abwärtstrend nimmt an Fahrt auf / EUR/USD – 10er-EMA weiter im Fokus
08.07.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Schweiter Technologies AG, Rieter Holding AG, Bobst Group SA, Geberit AG
08.07.21 Tonia Zimmermann: UMushroom – ist ein Anlageberater bald überflüssig? | BX Swiss TV
07.07.21 SMI erneut unverändert
01.07.21 Lyxor: "Greenwashing": Warum grüne Anleihen die Lösung sein könnten
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Kein rentables Autogeschäft: Experte nennt Argumente für eine Tesla-Übernahme
US-Börsen schliessen rot -- SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit kräftigen Abschlägen aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich unter Druck - Hang Seng bricht ein
Fast eine Milliarde Strafe gegen Volkswagen und BMW - Aktien gehen leichter in den Feierabend
Clariant-Aktie schlussendlich klar im Minus: Clariant ernennt Tatiana Berardinelli zur neuen Personalchefin
Kritik an Swisscom nach erneutem Ausfall der Notfallnummern
Zurich-Aktie schliesst im Zuge von Dividendenfantasien deutlich fester
SMI und DAX gehen freundlich ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Holcim schliesst Namensänderung ab - Holcim-Aktie schliesst tiefer
Molecular Partners sieht COVID-19-Kandidaten auch bei Delta-Variante wirksam - Aktie schliesst klar in Rot
Novogratz unbesorgt: Experte rechnet bei Bitcoin nicht mit Fall ins Bodenlose

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit