Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’243 0.0%  SPI 18’185 0.0%  Dow 48’641 -0.1%  DAX 24’332 0.0%  Euro 1 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’755 0.2%  Gold 4’370 -3.6%  Bitcoin 68’962.9480 -0.5%  Dollar 0.8 0.1%  Öl 61.9 1.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Novartis1200526Partners Group2460882
Top News
Analysten uneins über Tesla-Aktie: Rückblick auf die Magnificent 7 und Chancen 2026
Aktien-Kauf mit Signalwirkung: Tim Cook verdoppelt Beteiligung an Nike
NVIDIA-Aktie gefragt: Chipriese erhält nicht-exklusive Produktlizenz von Groq und übernimmt Teil der Mitarbeiter
Ausblick 2026: Kapazitätsfragen und EMA-Entscheidung dürften Kurs der Novo Nordisk-Aktie bestimmen
Treffen von Trump und Selenskyj: Aktien von Rheinmetall, HENSOLDT, RENK & TKMS in Rot
Suche...
eToro entdecken
29.12.2025 14:49:31

Profit Taking May Contribute To Initial Weakness On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a lower open on Monday, with stocks likely to give back ground after turning in a strong performance last week.

Profit taking may contribute to initial weakness on Wall Street, as some traders look to cash in on recent gains going into the end of the year.

Partly reflecting renewed strength among tech stocks, the Dow and the S&P 500 ended last Thursday's trading at record closing highs before edging slightly lower last Friday.

A pullback by big-name tech companies may weigh on the markets, as shares of Oracle (ORCL) are tumbling by more than 2 percent in pre-market trading.

Shares of Nvidia (NVDA) and Micron Technology (MU) are also seeing notable pre-market weakness after posting strong gains last week.

Overall trading activity may remain somewhat subdued, however, as some traders are likely to remain away from their desks ahead of the New Year's Day holiday on Thursday.

After trending higher for several sessions, stocks showed a lack of direction over the course of the trading day on Friday. The major averages spent the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before eventually closing slightly lower.

The S&P 500 reached a new record intraday high in early trading before closing down 2.11 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 6,929.94.

The Dow also edged down 20.19 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 48,710.97, while the Nasdaq slipped 20.21 points or 0.1 percent to 23,593.10.

Despite the choppy trading on the day, the major averages all posted strong gains for the week. While the S&P 500 shot up by 1.4 percent, the Dow and the Nasdaq both jumped by 1.2 percent.

The lackluster performance on Wall Street came as many traders remained away from their desks following the Christmas Day holiday on Thursday, leading to below average trading activity.

Traders may also have been reluctant to make significant moves following the recent upward trend, which lifted the Dow and S&P 500 to new record closing highs.

Reflecting the lackluster performance by the broader markets, most of the major sectors showed only modest moves on the day.

Gold stocks saw significant strength, however, with the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index climbing by 1.4 percent to a new record closing high as the price of the precious metal also jumped to new highs.

Steel stocks also saw some strength on the day, while airline and telecom stocks showed moderate moves to the downside.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are surging $1.41 to $58.15 a barrel after plunging $1.61 to $56.74 a barrel last Friday. Meanwhile, after jumping $49.90 to $4,552.70 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are tumbling $84.30 to $4,460.40 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 156.26 yen versus the 156.54 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Friday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.1767 compared to last Friday's $1.1771.

Asia

Asian stock markets turned in a mixed performance on Monday amidst weak sentiment reflected in Wall Street Futures and rising geopolitical tensions.

Sentiment was boosted by the strength of tech shares as well as fresh measures announced by China to support consumption. Geopolitical concerns related to China, the Middle East as well as Eastern Europe and the thin trading ahead of New Year holidays limited gains.

China's Shanghai Composite Index edged slightly higher to finish trading at 3,965.28, versus the previous close of 3,963.68. The day's trading ranged between 3,956.95 and 3,983.98 and helped the index record a nine-session winning streak.

The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 Index 0.4 percent to close trading at 50,526.92. The day's trading range was between 50,354 and 50,744.

Itochu Corp. jumped 5.3 percent. Sumitomo Metal Mining as well as Fujikura gained a little less than 4 percent. Sapporo Holdings as well as Mitsui followed with gains of close to 3 percent.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma led losses with a decline of 3.7 percent. Trend Micro as well as Otsuka Holdings followed with losses of more than 3 percent. DIC Corp. and Panasonic both declined more than 2.5 percent.

The Korean Stock Exchange's Kospi Index surged 2.2 percent from the previous close of 4,129.68 to close trading at 4,220.56. The day's trading range was between 4,146.48 and 4,2220.56.

The Hang Seng Index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange slid 0.7 percent from the previous close to finish trading at 25,635.23. The day's trading range was between a high of 26,082.94 and a low of 25,630.75.

Australia's S&P/ASX200 Index closed trading at 8,725.70, falling 0.4 percent from the previous close of 8,762.70. The day's trading range was between 8,725.70 and 8,784.20.

South32, Block and Zip all rallied more than 2 percent. Capstone Copper DRC and Iluka Resources both gained close to 2 percent.

Netwealth Group plunged 6.4 percent followed by aerospace business DroneShield that declined 4.9 percent. Mesoblast lost 3.1 percent. Magellan Financial Group as well as Temple & Webster Group erased a little less than 3 percent.

The NZX 50 Index of the New Zealand Stock Exchange edged slightly lower to close trading at 13,525.99, versus the previous close of 13,529.06. The day's trading ranged between 13,482.12 and 13,554.53.

Pacific Edge topped gains with a surge of 5.3 percent. EROAD followed with a gain of 4.2 percent. KMD Brands added 3.7 percent. Sky Network Television as well as Vital Healthcare rallied more than 2.5 percent.

Investore Property topped losses with a decline of 1.7 percent. Synlait Milk, EBOS, Skycity Entertainment, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare all declined more than a percent.

Europe

European stocks have swung between gains and losses in cautious trading on Monday amid a lack of significant triggers. Defense stocks shed ground amid signs of progress in Ukraine peace talks.

U.S. President Donald Trump said a Ukraine peace deal is "getting a lot closer" although territorial issues remain unsolved.

While the German DAX Index is down by 0.1 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.1 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.2 percent.

In the UK market, miners Fresnillo, Glencore, Anglo American Plc and Antofagasta moved up 1 to 2 percent.

Convatec Group, Entain, Mondi, Segro, Barratt Redrow, Berkeley Group Holdings, Persimmon and Experian were the notable gainers from other sectors.

Babcock International drifted lower by about 2.5 percent. Beazley, Hiscox, British American Tobacco, BT Group, Endeavour Mining, BAE Systems, Melrose Industries, Easyjet and Rolls-Royce Holdings lost 0.9 to 1.7 percent.

In the German market, Rheinmetall slid nearly 2.5 percent. Siemens Energy shed about 1 percent, while Munich RE, Qiagen, Fresenius, Scout 24, GEA Group, Allianz and Deutsche Bank posted modest losses.

Continental moved up 2.1 percent. Adidas, Mercedes-Benz, BASF, Brenntag, Bayer and Vonovia gained 1 to 1.7 percent. BMW, SAP, Beiersdorf, Heidelberg Materials, Zalando and Merck also moved higher.

In the French market, ArcelorMittal climbed 1.3 percent. Saint Gobain, TP and Publicis Groupe gained 1 to 1.2 percent.

STMicroElectronics, Michelin, Sanofi, Edenred, TotalEnergies, Societe Generale, Accor and Veolia Environment posted moderate gains.

Thales, Safran, Eurofins Scientific, Kering, Pernod Ricard, AXA and Danone lost 0.4 to 1.2 percent.

In economic news, the number of people registered as unemployed in mainland France declined by 21,500 in November 2025 to 3.129 million, following two consecutive periods of sharp increases. In October, jobless claims stood at 3.151 million, a seven-month high.

On year-on-year basis, the total number of registered unemployed increased by 197,300 compared to November 2024.

U.S. Economic News

The National Association of Realtors is due to release its report on pending home sales in the month of November at 10 am ET. Pending home sales are expected to increase by 0.8 percent in November after jumping by 1.9 percent in October.

At 10:30 am ET, the Energy Information Administration is scheduled to release its report on crude oil inventories in the week ended December 19th. Crude oil inventories are expected to decrease by 2.6 million barrels after falling by 1.3 million barrels in the previous week.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsenr

Börsenjahr 2025 Rückblick & Ausblick 2026: Aktien, KI, Tech, Gold, Bitcoin, Inflation, Zinsen, Notenbanken und US-Dollar – was hat die Märkte 2025 bewegt und welche Trends prägen 2026?

David Kunz spricht mit Robert Halver und Lars Erichsen über die wichtigsten Entwicklungen für Privatanleger.

Im Video geht es um:

📈 Aktienmarkt 2025: Rekorde trotz Risiken, Zölle und Unsicherheit – wie einordnen?
🤖 KI: Mehr als „Nvidia & Chips“ – welche Branchen 2026 profitieren könnten.
💻 Tech & Magnificent 7: Klumpenrisiko oder weiter der Index-Treiber?
🌐 Marktbreite: Chancen bei Nebenwerten (Russell 2000) und Europa/MDAX.
🏅 Gold & Rohstoffe: Warum Edel- und Industriemetalle wieder wichtiger werden.
₿ Bitcoin & Krypto: Volatilität, Chancen und Risiken 2026.
🏦 Zinsen/Inflation/Fed: Geldpolitik, Schulden und Notenbanken als Markt-Treiber.
💱 USD/CHF: US-Dollar absichern – ja oder nein?

Zum Abschluss: Börsenausblick 2026 – realistische Szenarien und worauf Anleger jetzt achten sollten.

👉🏽 Mehr zum Börsenjahr 2025 & 2026

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsen

Inside Trading & Investment

23.12.25 SG-Marktüberblick: 23.12.2025
23.12.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Allzeithoch im Blick
19.12.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Tecan, VAT Group
19.12.25 Vontobel wünscht frohe Festtage und einen guten Rutsch ins neue Jahr
19.12.25 Das Rekordhoch im Blick
19.12.25 Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsen
18.12.25 Julius Bär: 18.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Softwareone Holding AG
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’419.12 17.66 SV5BGU
SMI-Kurs: 13’243.18 29.12.2025 15:16:31
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Treffen von Trump und Selenskyj: Aktien von Rheinmetall, HENSOLDT, RENK & TKMS in Rot
Bitcoin im Visier: Ripple-Chef mit bullisher Krypto-Prognose für 2026
Rekord-Auftragsbuch bei Electro Optic Systems: EOS-Aktie im Fokus der Analysten
Kapitalmarkt 2026: PIMCO analysiert Chancen bei Anleihen, Aktien, Krypto und Gold
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 52: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Ruhiger Handel nach der Weihnachtspause: SMI und DAX wenig bewegt -- Wall Street startet tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: Buffetts längste Verkaufsserie - Warnsignal oder strategische Geduld?
Schwacher Handel: NASDAQ 100 zum Start des Mittwochshandels im Minus
Realty Income-Aktie zeigt wenig Bewegung trotz Investition und Dividendenschritt
Deutsche Bank AG: Airbus SE-Aktie erhält Buy

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 52: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 52: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt hat sich in der vergangenen Handelswoche einiges getan. Das sind die Gewinner u ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
KW 52: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
15:19 dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 29.12.2025 - 15.15 Uhr
15:15 ROUNDUP: Thailand und Kambodscha wollen Waffenruhe festigen
15:11 ROUNDUP: Drei Euro pro Praxisbesuch? Breite Ablehnung
14:53 Aktien Frankfurt: Dax kaum bewegt
14:41 AKTIE IM FOKUS: Energiekontor profitieren von bestätigten Jahreszielen
14:35 WDH 2/Bahn will 2026 mehr als 23 Milliarden Euro ins Netz stecken
14:29 Kreml: Frieden in der Ukraine rückt näher
14:23 Aktien New York Ausblick: Große Tech-Aktien geben nach
13:51 Selenskyj will US-Sicherheitsgarantien für 30 bis 50 Jahre
13:46 Bundesregierung bleibt nach Trumps Ukraine-Gesprächen zurückhaltend