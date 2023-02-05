SMI 11'349 1.4%  SPI 14'649 1.3%  Dow 33'926 -0.4%  DAX 15'476 -0.2%  Euro 0.9994 0.3%  EStoxx50 4'258 0.4%  Gold 1'866 -2.5%  Bitcoin 21'717 1.2%  Dollar 0.9265 0.0%  Öl 79.8 -2.8% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
UBS überrascht mit signifikanten Neugeldern - hat die Bank vom "Credit Suisse-Effekt" profitiert?
So funktioniert Social Trading, eine Einführung
Deutsche Post-Aktie: Gewerkschaft kündigt weitere Warnstreiks für Montag und Dienstag an
Die besten ETFs auf den SMI
Bayer-Aktie: Aktivistischer Investor Bluebell sammelt offenbar Verbündete für Forderungen an Bayer
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
06.02.2023 00:00:17

Profit Taking Expected For South Korea Shares

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has climbed higher in three straight sessions, gathering more than 50 points or 2.3 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,480-point plateau although investors may cash in on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower on renewed concerns over the outlook for interest rates. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the financials and automobile producers, weakness from the oil and chemical companies and a mixed picture from the technology stocks.

For the day, the index gained 11.52 points or 0.47 percent to finish at 2,480.40. Volume was 488 million shares worth 7.9 trillion won. There were 463 gainers and 403 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial advanced 0.99 percent, while KB Financial collected 0.89 percent, Hana Financial spiked 1.99 percent, Samsung Electronics added 0.47 percent, LG Electronics eased 0.10 percent, SK Hynix retreated 1.28 percent, Naver skyrocketed 5.67 percent, LG Chem shed 0.30 percent, Lotte Chemical plunged 2.13 percent, S-Oil declined 1.59 percent, SK Innovation sank 0.58 percent, POSCO eased 0.16 percent, SK Telecom perked 0.11 percent, KEPCO lost 0.67 percent, Hyundai Mobis climbed 1.21 percent, Hyundai Motor accelerated 1.71 percent and Kia Motors soared 2.15 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened lower on Friday, rallied midday but sank into the red by the close.

The Dow tumbled 127.89 points or 0.38 percent to finish at 33,926.01, while the NASDAQ plunged 193.84 points or 1.59 percent to close at 12,006.96 and the S&P 500 sank 43.28 points or 1.04 percent to end at 4,136.48.

For the week, the NASDAQ surged 3.3 percent, the S&P 500 climbed 1.6 percent and the Dow dipped 0.2 percent.

The weakness on Wall Street reflected renewed concerns about the outlook for interest rates following the release of much stronger than expected jobs data.

While the report points to continued strength in the labor market, the data has led to concerns the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates higher than currently anticipated.

Crude oil prices fell sharply Friday amid concerns about the outlook for fuel demand, with investors weighing the prospects of a recession - while a stronger dollar also weighed. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended lower by $2.49 or 3.3 percent at $73.39 a barrel.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wie wird sich Krypto im Jahr 2023 entwickeln? | BX Swiss TV

Das Kryptojahr 2022 brachte einige Schwierigkeiten mit sich. Wird sich der Markt im Jahr 2023 wieder etwas beruhigen? Werden Tokens nach und nach relevanter?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Dr. Torsten Dennin, CIO Asset Management Switzerland AG im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Wie wird sich Krypto im Jahr 2023 entwickeln? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

03.02.23 Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights
03.02.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Idorsia
03.02.23 Wie wird sich Krypto im Jahr 2023 entwickeln? | BX Swiss TV
03.02.23 Marktüberblick: Siemens Healthineers springt nach Zahlen
03.02.23 SMI kein verlässlicher Stimmungsindikator
03.02.23 UBS KeyInvest: Euro STOXX 50 – Neues Jahreshoch
02.02.23 Julius Bär: JB Outperformance-Zertifikat auf ABB Ltd
02.02.23 Bitcoin Kurs steigt nach Fed-Sitzung über 24.000-Dollar-Marke – EZB im Fokus
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'788.98 19.91 XSSMTU
Short 12'058.74 13.51 IQSSMU
Short 12'486.55 8.94 BVSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'349.39 03.02.2023 17:30:04
Long 10'865.47 18.61 MXSSMU
Long 10'629.70 13.35 A3SSMU
Long 10'201.63 8.94 EHSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Shiba Inu Kurs Prognose: Darum explodiert SHIB heute mehr als 20 % – jetzt Shiba Inu kaufen?
Krypto-Experte: Diese zwei Krypto-Aktien bieten grosse Gewinn-Chancen
"Anleihekönig" Gundlach: Anleger sollten bezüglich der Zinsentwicklung nicht auf die Fed, sondern den Anleihemarkt hören
Zur Rose-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Zur Rose schlägt Schweiz-Geschäft an Migros los - Schulden "weitgehend" weg
Entlassungswelle bei Techriesen - Darum ist Apple bisher nicht betroffen
Solana Kurs Prognose: Kommt im Februar ein weiterer 100 % Anstieg auf uns zu?
Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum & Co. am Sonntagvormittag
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?
Tesla senkt Preise deutlich - Sind nun die Gewinne in Gefahr?
Aktueller Marktbericht zu Bitcoin & Co.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.