SMI 12’761 -0.3%  SPI 17’545 -0.5%  Dow 47’457 -1.7%  DAX 24’042 -1.4%  Euro 0.9227 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’743 -0.8%  Gold 4’171 -0.6%  Bitcoin 79’161 -2.3%  Dollar 0.7928 -0.7%  Öl 63.0 0.4% 
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204NVIDIA994529Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Top News
Ausblick: Allianz stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
Ausblick: Siemens Energy präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Aktien im Blick: Baidu holt auf - Apollo Go erreicht Niveau von Alphabets Waymo beim autonomen Fahren
Trotz Mini-Umsatz: Virgin Galactic-Aktie feiert sinkenden Verlust
Korro Bio-Aktie stürzt dramatisch ab: Medikament verfehlt Zielwert - Koop mit Novo Nordisk auf Eis
14.11.2025 00:00:48

Profit Taking Expected For KOSPI On Friday

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has tracked higher in four straight sessions, advancing almost 220 points or 5.5 percent in that span. The KOSPI sits just above the 4,170-point plateau although investors figure to cash in on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative on continued uncertainty regarding the end of the U.S. government shutdown. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the chemical companies, weakness from the financials and a mixed picture from the technology and industrial sectors.

For the day, the index added 20.24 points or 0.49 percent to finish at 4,170.63 after trading between 4,123.84 and 4,188.54. Volume was 421.75 million shares worth 17.36 trillion won. There were 475 gainers and 383 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial slumped 0.86 percent, while KB Financial skidded 0.89 percent, Hana Financial eased 0.21 percent, Samsung Electronics dipped 0.29 percent, Samsung SDI soared 4.04 percent, LG Electronics fell 0.43 percent, SK Hynix dropped 0.81 percent, Naver improved 0.76 percent, LG Chem skyrocketed 6.61 percent, Lotte Chemical rallied 2.59 percent, SK Innovation rose 0.36 percent, POSCO Holdings advanced 0.94 percent, KEPCO soared 3.36 percent, Hyundai Motor accelerated 1.09 percent, Kia Motors shed 0.51 percent and SK Telecom and Hyundai Mobis were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is rough as the major averages opened slightly lower on Thursday but accelerated deeper into the red as the day progressed, ending near session lows.

The Dow plunged 779.86 points or 1.62 percent to finish at 47,474.96, while the NASDAQ tanked 536.10 points or 2.29 percent to end at 22,870.36 and the S&P 500 sank 114.20 points or 1.67 percent to close at 6,736.72.

The Dow pulled back well off the record closing high set on Wednesday amid a steep drop by shares of Disney (DIS), which came under pressure after the company reported fiscal fourth quarter earnings that exceeded analyst estimates but weaker than expected revenues.

Valuation concerns also continued to weigh on tech stocks, with AI darling and market leader Nvidia (NVDA) moving sharply lower along with tech heavyweights like Broadcom (AVGO) and Alphabet (GOOGL).

The weakness on Wall Street may also have reflected uncertainty whether key U.S. economic will be released following the end of the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

Crude oil edged higher on Thursday as the end of the U.S. government shutdown has renewed confidence in consumption and energy demand. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery was up $0.22 or 0.38 percent at $58.71 per barrel.

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Parker-Hannifin, JPMorgan Chase & Dollarama mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Parker-Hannifin
✅ JPMorgan Chase
✅ Dollarama

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Parker-Hannifin, JPMorgan Chase & Dollarama mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

13.11.25 Julius Bär: 11.60% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf OC Oerlikon Corp AG
13.11.25 SMI weiter im Rally-Modus
13.11.25 Marktüberblick: RWE-Aktie springt nach Zahlen
13.11.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Deutschland – Kurs Richtung Aufschwung/GLP-1 – Umkämpfter Milliardenmarkt
12.11.25 Holcim - Milliardenübernahme nicht genug, weitere Zukäufe geplant
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
12.11.25 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Parker-Hannifin, JPMorgan Chase & Dollarama mit François Bloch
11.11.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Lonza, Novartis, Roche, Straumann
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’287.16 19.68 S9GB1U
Short 13’560.01 13.76 UJOBSU
Short 14’050.63 8.98 SXXBOU
SMI-Kurs: 12’761.43 13.11.2025 17:30:00
Long 12’225.35 19.38 S1FBXU
Long 11’966.08 13.91 SRQB1U
Long 11’443.38 8.92 SS5BFU
Rüstungsaktien unter der Lupe: Was RENK, Rheinmetall, HENSOLDT und TKMS jetzt bewegt
Infineon-Aktie legt deutlich zu: Infineon hofft auf KI-Boom nach Umsatzrückgang
DroneShield-Aktie bricht um über 30 Prozent ein: Grosse Insiderverkäufe belasten den Kurs
Bayer-Analyse: Kaufen-Bewertung für Bayer-Aktie von DZ BANK
D-Wave Quantum-Aktie mit Kursrutsch nach schwacher Bilanz - Experten zeigen sich dennoch optimistisch
Korro Bio-Aktie stürzt dramatisch ab: Medikament verfehlt Zielwert - Koop mit Novo Nordisk auf Eis
RENK-Aktie höher: Rüstungsboom sorgt für Rekordaufträge und kräftiges Gewinnplus
Swiss Life-Aktie dennoch unter Druck: Swiss Life bleibt nach neun Monaten im Wachstumsmodus
pbb-Aktie in Rot: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank rechnet 2025 mit Vorsteuerverlust von über 200 Millionen Euro
BioNTech-Aktie in Rot: Pfizer verkauft wohl gesamte Beteiligung

KW 45: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 45: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 45: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
23:10 ROUNDUP: VW und Rivian starten Wintertests neuer Fahrzeug-Architektur
23:06 Nach Korruptionsskandal: Kiew will Staatskonzerne überprüfen
23:05 Bundestag verlängert Mautbefreiung für E-Lkw
22:58 BBC entschuldigt sich bei Trump wegen TV-Sendung
22:48 ROUNDUP: Siemens Energy erhöht nach Gewinnsprung Mittelfristziele erneut
22:29 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Talfahrt an Nasdaq-Börse erfasst auch den Dow
22:22 Aktien New York Schluss: Talfahrt an Nasdaq-Börse erfasst auch den Dow
22:19 Bund startet 'Dekade gegen Postinfektiöse Erkrankungen'
22:06 Prime Video kündigt Spin-Off 'LOL Next' mit Hazel Brugger an
22:05 ROUNDUP: Luftfahrtindustrie lobt Senkung der Ticketsteuer