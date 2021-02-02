SMI 10’829 0.8%  SPI 13’497 0.9%  Dow 30’212 0.8%  DAX 13’795 1.3%  Euro 1.0806 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’588 1.6%  Gold 1’848 -0.7%  Bitcoin 31’592 5.0%  Dollar 0.8977 0.1%  Öl 57.4 2.2% 
02.02.2021 11:13:00

Professional Physical Therapy Continues Growth with Acquisition of Optimum Physical Therapy in Warwick, New York

MELVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional Physical Therapy, a leading provider of outpatient physical therapy and rehabilitation services throughout New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire, announces today the acquisition of a new clinic in Warwick, NY, formerly Optimum Physical Therapy.

Professional Physical Therapy Logo 2021

In its commitment to expand availability and access to care for their patients, this acquisition allows for residents in upstate New York to receive the quality of care Professional is known for.

"With this acquisition into Orange County, Professional Physical Therapy continues to expand our brand, increase our density in the Northeast, and provide outstanding service to the patients in the Warwick, New York community. Rick Rutkowski and the Optimum Performance team have a well-established business that we are honored to partner with and grow with. The cultures of our organizations are mutually aligned around putting patients first. We look forward to accelerated growth and providing access to top tier patient care by challenging limits to transform lives," states Dan Dourney, CEO of Professional Physical Therapy.

Jeffrey De Bellis, Vice President of Operations in New Jersey, of Professional Physical Therapy adds, "I am very excited to welcome the entire team at Optimum to the Professional Physical Therapy family. Rick and his staff bring a rich history of clinical excellence that strongly compliments our commitment to the same. We could not ask for a better group to partner with to kick off our growth plans in Orange and Rockland County New York."

Samantha Dziuba will be staying on the team as the Clinical Director of the new Warwick, NY location, sharing, "Having been here for 7 years already, I look forward to growing it further. It's exciting to expand everything we have to offer."

Professional Physical Therapy currently operates widely across five of the Northeast states. For more information and a list of all Professional Physical Therapy locations and services, please visit http://www.professionalpt.com.

About Professional Physical Therapy

Professional Physical Therapy, headquartered in Melville, New York, is a leading provider of outpatients physical and hand therapy and rehabilitation services throughout the New York Metropolitan area, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Professional's patient-centric treatment philosophy is focused on providing exceptional, compassionate care to the entire person, and not just their injury. Their licensed Physical Therapists design customized treatment plans, using the most innovative therapeutics, to help patients achieve and exceed their goals. Service offerings include telehealth, in-home physical therapy, and outpatient physical, hand, and occupational therapy in over 180 clinics throughout the Northeast.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/professional-physical-therapy-continues-growth-with-acquisition-of-optimum-physical-therapy-in-warwick-new-york-301219571.html

SOURCE Professional Physical Therapy

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 67.22
3.26 %
The Swatch Grp 267.20
2.93 %
CieFinRichemont 84.54
2.05 %
CS Group 12.02
1.87 %
Swiss Life Hldg 419.70
1.79 %
Nestle 102.78
0.43 %
Roche Hldg G 312.85
0.34 %
SGS 2’713.00
0.22 %
Swisscom 483.80
-0.02 %
Givaudan 3’599.00
-1.48 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09:47
SMI mit gelungenem Wochenauftakt
07:03
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Unter 10er-EMA weiter schwach / Julius Bär – Hält der 50er-EMA?
29.01.21
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
29.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Spotify
28.01.21
Invesco: Welche Rolle spielt Nachhaltigkeit bei ETFs in 2021? | BX Swiss TV
28.01.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.40% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Sulzer AG
mehr

Inside Fonds

29.01.21
Schroders: Warum ist Wasserstoff derzeit im Gespräch?
20.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Japan
19.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Schweizer Aktien
mehr
Invesco: Welche Rolle spielt Nachhaltigkeit bei ETFs in 2021? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Julius Bär-Aktie verliert kräftig: Deutlich höherer Gewinn in 2020 - Arbeitsplatzabbau
Die Wahrscheinlichkeit des Unwahrscheinlichen: Darum ist die Corona-Pandemie kein "Schwarzer Schwan"
Clariant-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Machtkampf findet ein Ende
Robinhood schränkt Handel mit Gamestop-Aktien weiter ein - Gamestop-Aktien auf Talfahrt
So rückt der Blockchain- & Bitcoin-Boom Krypto-Aktien in den Fokus
Erst Gamestop, nun Silber? Hobby-Spekulanten drängen in Rohstoffmarkt
AstraZeneca liefert der EU nun doch mehr Impfstoff - Aktie höher
Leclanché-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Batteriesystem für Lastwagen und Busse lanciert
Wall Street schliesst in Grün -- SMI und DAX beenden Handel fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit Gewinnen
Britische Finanzaufsicht warnt vor Totalverlust: Welche Risiken Anleger bei Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. bedenken müssen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Grün
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex können am Dienstag Gewinne verbuchen. An den Märkten in Fernost herrschte am Dienstag Zuversicht.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit