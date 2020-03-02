Professional Photographers of America Announces 2020 Board Composition

ATLANTA, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Beginning today, Professional Photographers of America (PPA) welcomes Florida portrait photographer Gregory Daniel as its new president. Daniel begins a year-long term that extends through the end of February 2021. Daniel spoke about the honor by first quoting Winston Churchill, who said "We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give."

"I imagine each one of us can identify a mentor, teacher or loved one that cared enough to shine a light on our path," said Daniel. "There may have been many of these giving individuals that lifted you when you were down or placed a gentle hand on your soul though breathing life into your gifts. We all have the ability each day to be that person-- to make a difference in someone else's life. Our industry provides us the perfect opportunity to be our best selves. Let's join together in investing in making a life by what we give."

Daniel takes over the position of President after serving last year as the Vice President. The new Treasurer, Jeff Dachowski, began his service today as well. The previous Treasurer, Mary Fisk-Taylor, assumes the current role of Vice President. The previous President, Audrey Wancket, assumes the role of Chairwoman of the Board and the previous Chairman, Stephen Thetford, rotates off of the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors—all PPA members themselves—will shape the vision for the association until March 2020. Its members include the following:

Chairwoman Audrey Wancket, M.Photog.Cr., CPP, from Spring Grove, IL.

President Gregory Daniel, M.Photog.Cr., CPP, F-ASP, from Titusville, FL.

Vice President Mary Fisk-Taylor, M.Photog.Cr., CPP, ABI, API, from Richmond, VA.

Treasurer Jeffrey Dachowski, M.Photog.Cr., CPP, from Bedford, NH.

Director Mark Campbell, M.Photog.Cr., CPP, API from Wheeling, WV.

Director Kira Derryberry, M.Photog.Cr., CPP, from Tallahassee, FL.

Director Allison English Watkins, M.Photog.Cr., CPP, from Park City, UT.

Director Trish Gilmore, Cr.Photog., CPP, from Rumford, RI, beginning her first term.

Director Makayla Harris from Saratoga Springs, NY, beginning her first term.

Director George Joell III, Cr.Photog., from Fayetteville, NC, beginning his first term.

Director Larry Lourcey, M.Photog.M.Artist.Cr., CPP, from Plano, TX, beginning his first term.

Director Pete Rezac, M.Photog.Cr., CPP, from Reno, NV.

Industry Advisor Michael Hanline from St. Paul, MN.

PPA is a nonprofit association and the board is an essential component of that designation, taking an active role in its legal and financial responsibilities, visioning and policy. Each member of the PPA board is an active, professional photographer and brings a unique set of skills and talents to the table, aiding PPA in a variety of areas. Each board member serves three two-year terms and becomes eligible to run for the executive board after completing their first term.

PPA has a lot planned for 2020 as the association celebrates the launch of its new website and the first re-design of its logo in nearly 25 years. To find the perfect visual representation of a 150-year strong association, PPA hired several graphic designers to present their takes on the logo. The candidates were narrowed down to four strong contenders who made it to the next round where they were judged against a set of key elements. The new logo began to make its appearance in emails and on the website in February and continues its roll out alongside the all-new PPA.com.

"PPA is in it for the long run," says Marketing Director, Carla Plouin. "We don't change things for trends or fads. We always do what's right for the organization. This means understanding who our members are and serving them as best as we can. In doing so, we realized the shift in our membership demographics and wanted to better suit their needs. After 20+ years with the same logo, the same look and feel, it was fitting to now embrace a more modern, minimalist, and more inviting brand identity to better reflect our membership and how we serve them."

About PPA:

Professional Photographers of America (PPA) is the largest and longest-standing nonprofit photography trade association. Founded in 1868, PPA currently helps 30,000+ pros elevate their craft and grow their business with resources and education, all under PPA's core guiding principle of bridging the gap between photographers and consumers.

