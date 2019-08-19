Professional Enrollment Concepts Announces Their Ranking on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies for 2019

HOUSTON, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Professional Enrollment Concepts (PEC), a top benefits enrollment firm with offices in Houston and San Antonio, Texas, proudly announces they have ranked #3056 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies list. The list is the most prominent ranking and represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small and mid-sized businesses.

"We are really proud of the growth we have achieved over the past few years. It all starts with teamwork. When you assemble a diverse group of talented, highly motivated, professionals all working towards a common goal, anything can be accomplished." Kenny Baker, President/CEO.

Kenny Baker, President/CEO, has presided over the rise of PEC since 2012. Before then, Kenny's focus on innovation and growth in worksite benefits spanned a 20 plus year career. The personal growth, knowledge, and team Kenny has built around him all factor into the 121% growth which helped PEC reach their spot beating out more than half of all Human Resource companies included on this year's list.

About:

Professional Enrollment Concepts (PEC) is a leading provider of customized administration, enrollment, and communication services for U.S. corporations. We provide custom solutions to employers across all industries to improve the effectiveness of benefits programs, enhance employee experience, and simplify administrative burden. With more than 28 years of experience in the benefits industry - we have the "know-how" to develop and implement the right solution to meet your goals and to resolve challenges.

