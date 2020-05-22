Professional Athletes Are Joining Together to Provide Hope During the COVID-19 Pandemic

GILBERT, Ariz., May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Athletes' Corner, a new nonprofit media platform that enables athletes to use their influence for what matters most, including providing hope during the COVID-19 pandemic, announced that their platform is officially live as of this week.

While the world weathers the worst of the coronavirus, the Athletes' Corner has stepped in with their COVID-19 athlete selfie video campaign – designed to encourage, uplift, and strengthen those affected by the many trials associated with the virus. The videos can be viewed for free directly through their platform and social media channels at this time.

Many of the athletes who have created uplifting selfie videos with The Athletes' Corner, are names you'll recognize. They have a combined 277 NFL Touchdowns, 3,176 NBA Threes made, and 24 NFL Pro Bowl/NBA All-Star appearances. The list includes Terrell Owens, Andre Reed, Roy Williams, Lorenzo Neal, Allan Houston, Corey Maggette, Trevor Lawrence, Danilo Gallinari, Jordan Norwood, Chuck Hayes, Colby Pearson, and renowned sports analyst Chris Broussard.

The Athletes' Corner was co-founded by former NBA Player and current Color Commentator for the Golden State Warriors, Kelenna Azubuike. He stated, "I'm really excited about the Athletes' Corner because it's going to give athletes the platform to talk about their faith, their family, and the things that are most important to them - changing the conversation. More substance. I think it's going to encourage, minister to, and help a lot of people - and I'm really looking forward to that."

The Athletes' Corner isn't just going to stop when COVID-19 ends; they aim to work together with professional athletes consistently to create openly faith-based and family-focused media content. The nonprofit's founder, Brennen Creer, stated, "Our goal with The Athletes' Corner is quite literally to change the conversation in the media. We feel like by uniting professional athletes, we can provide the world with content that uplifts, encourages, and strengthens families."

They believe athletes' God-given talents were meant to be shared with those that need a moment of encouragement or respite. Right now, during one of the most trying times of our lifetime, athlete-generated digital content is here to answer the call.

For more information, visit https://theathletescorner.org/.

