26.07.2019 01:30:00

ProEnergy Awarded EPC Project By Public Service Company Of New Mexico

SEDALIA, Mo., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ProEnergy announced that it has been selected by Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) for the Piñon Generating Station as part of the San Juan Replacement Resources being proposed in a filing with the NM Public Regulation Commission. ProEnergy will provide the engineering, procurement and construction for 7 natural gas LM6000PC peaking generation units with a total capacity of 280MW.

PNM is the largest electricity provider in the state of New Mexico serving more than 500,000 customers. The Piñon Generating Station is an integral part in the transition to a renewable energy portfolio. Piñon Generating Station will support this transition by providing fast, flexible, clean and reliable power for the customers of New Mexico.  

ProEnergy supports PNM's commitment to a clean environment. Each of ProEnergy's units will be fitted with state-of-the-art emissions control capabilities providing industry leading emissions reduction. "ProEnergy's units will be capable of operating at 5% to 100% power output, and still meet the required emissions limits," said ProEnergy CEO, Jeff Canon.

ProEnergy is responsible for the construction, management, operations, maintenance, and repair services for energy generation facilities and equipment around the world. ProEnergy has U.S. offices in Sedalia, Missouri; Houston, Texas; and Fort Collins, Colorado; and international locations in a number of countries including Angola, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Mexico and Pakistan. More information is available on ProEnergy's website at www.proenergyservices.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/proenergy-awarded-epc-project-by-public-service-company-of-new-mexico-300891490.html

SOURCE ProEnergy

