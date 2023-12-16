Production report for November 2023

Oslo, 16 December 2023



October 2023 November 2023 Operated Boepd (1) Bopd (2) Boepd (1) Bopd (2) Colombia 632 426 618 416 Argentina 2,065 233 2,122 333 Total operated 2,697 660 2,740 749 Total equity 1,313 381 1,330 419

(1) Barrels of oil equivalents per day (includes liquid and gas)

(2) Barrels of oil per day (represents only liquids)

[boepd]: barrels of oil equivalents per day (includes liquid and gas)

[Operated]: 100% field production operated by Interoil

[Equity] : Interoil’s share production net of royalties.

Interoil daily average operated production experienced an increase of 88.9 boepd when comparing November with October figures. Production in Argentina increased, while output in Colombia declined.

In Argentina, the operated production increased by 99.7 boepd, mainly due to the reactivation of the pulling rig being successfully operated in some shut in wells last month. In this regard, Interoil would like to emphasise the pulling rig is still working in the reopening of the shut-in wells (according to our pulling program). In MMO the monthly average production is at 38.7 bopd as more wells are being reopened regardless the arrival of the pulling rig.

In Colombia, Puli C production experienced another reduction of 10.8 boepd due to downhole problems in some production strings in Mana wells plus a decrease on Vikingo production in line with the expected natural depletion. The exploration campaign in Altair and LLA-47 blocks remains on hold pending approval from local authorities. Conversations with the ANH concerning the formal approval is still on hold waiting for the new authorities to take position.

Additional information

Further details about production performance are shown in the document attached. The two graphs and tables show operated and equity production of oil and gas respectively and by country. Operated production is defined as total output from fields operated by Interoil. Equity production is Interoil’s share of production net of royalties.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator and license holder of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina with headquarter in Oslo.

