Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’026 0.2%  SPI 15’960 0.1%  Dow 39’436 0.7%  DAX 18’291 0.4%  Euro 0.9634 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’909 0.1%  Gold 2’325 -0.1%  Bitcoin 54’778 -1.0%  Dollar 0.8995 0.1%  Öl 86.3 0.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Holcim1221405ABB1222171DocMorris4261528Lonza1384101Novo Nordisk129508879
Top News
Volkswagen-Aktie: MAN beordert 60'000 Lastwagen in die Werkstatt
Lufthansa-Aktie stärker: Jens Fehlinger wird CEO von Swiss - Eurowings verhindert Flughafen-Streik auf Mallorca
Lalique-Aktie höher: Lalique-Aktionäre genehmigen Dekotierung
EU-Zulassung der Roche-Medikamente Piasky und Vabysmo rückt näher - Roche-Aktie etwas tiefer
Sika-Aktie tiefer: Präsident möchte Generationenwechsel im Verwaltungsrat beschleunigen
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus ZERO Depot
Interoil Exploration and Production ASA Aktie [Valor: 2304530 / ISIN: NO0010284318]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
28.06.2024 16:45:00

Production report for May 2024

finanzen.net zero Interoil Exploration and Production ASA-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA
1.26 NOK -2.33%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Oslo, 28 June 2024

        April 2024May 2024
OperatedBoepd (1)Boepd (1)Boepd (1)Bopd (2)
Colombia 675458661443
Argentina1,9032961,662284
Total operated2,5787542,323727
Total equity1,2674251,154411

(1)   Barrels of oil equivalents per day (includes liquid and gas)
(2)   Barrels of oil per day (represents only liquids)

[boepd]: barrels of oil equivalents per day (includes liquid and gas)
[Operated]: 100% field production operated by Interoil
[Equity]        : Interoil’s share production net of royalties.

Comments

Interoil’s total daily average operated production in May decreased by 255 boepd compared with previous month. This reduction is mainly coming from the Argentinean fields whereas Colombia continues experiencing a slight reduction of flows in lined with production forecast.

In Argentina, the operated production had 255 boepd reduction. The reopening pulling program in the Santa Cruz wells is still ongoing as programmed. In Mata Magallanes Oeste (MMO), the monthly average production reached 31 bopd.

In Colombia, production in Puli C decreased 3 boepd because of the natural depletion experienced on the flowing wells in Mana, Rio Opia and Ambrosia Fields. In the same line, the Vikingo production experienced a production reduction of around 13 bopd as its downhole equipment might be experiencing an accelerated worn-out due to its current working parameters.

The exploration campaign in Altair and LLA-47 blocks remains on hold pending approval from local authorities. Conversations with the ANH concerning the formal approval is still on hold waiting for the new authorities to take position.

Additional information

Further details about production performance are shown in the document attached. The two graphs and tables show operated and equity production of oil and gas respectively and by country. Operated production is defined as total output from fields operated by Interoil. Equity production is Interoil’s share of production net of royalties.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

***************************
Please direct any further questions to ir@interoil.no
Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator and license holder of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina with headquarter in Oslo.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Interoil Exploration and Production ASA

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Interoil Exploration and Production ASA

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Apollo Global Management, LPL Financial & Waste Connections mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ Apollo Global Management
✅ LPL Financial
✅ Waste Connections
incl. Rebalancing

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Apollo Global Management, LPL Financial & Waste Connections mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

09:20 SG-Marktüberblick: 28.06.2024
09:00 SMI kann 12.000er-Marke halten
06:16 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Unterstützung auf der Probe
27.06.24 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
27.06.24 Überproportional partizipieren mit Outperformance-Zertifikaten
27.06.24 Corporate Bonds Risks, Returns Vs. Equities, Treasuries
25.06.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Barry Callebaut, Nestlé, Roche
25.06.24 3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Apollo Global Management, LPL Financial & Waste Connections mit François Bloch
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’505.15 19.04 NRSSMU
Short 12’735.79 13.87 BSSMGU
Short 13’229.85 8.79 HSSM6U
SMI-Kurs: 12’028.60 28.06.2024 16:35:33
Long 11’519.76 20.00 XEUBSU
Long 11’236.56 13.63 UBSY9U
Long 10’774.12 8.95 SSRMOU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rheinmetall-Aktie fällt dennoch in die Verlustzone: Rheinmetall erhält Grossauftrag für Pumpe für Hybrid-Fahrzeuge
Meyer Burger-Aktie springt hoch: Neue Aktien sollen ab 1. Juli in den Handel gehen
Bitcoin & Co.: Wird China nun zum Treiber einer neuen Krypto-Rally?
Nike-Aktie rutscht ab: Nike rechnet weiterhin mit rückläufigen Erträgen - Chance für adidas und PUMA?
Meyer Burger-Aktienzusammenlegung bei Generalversammlung bewilligt
NVIDIA-Hauptversammlung: Grosse Pläne mit KI
WhatsApp-Chat aus Versehen gelöscht? - So einfach können Nachrichten wiederhergestellt werden
Micron-Aktie trotz Umsatzsprung und schwarzen Zahlen deutlich tiefer - Ausblick überzeugt nicht
NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert NVIDIA-Aktie: Das ist die Dividendenausschüttung von NVIDIA
Hedgefonds-Manager warnt: Tesla steht vor einem Gewinneinbruch - grösste Blase der Geschichte

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit