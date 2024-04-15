Production report for March 2024

Oslo, 15 April 2024

Feb 2024 March 2024 Operated Boepd (1) Bopd (2) Boepd (1) Bopd (2) Colombia 728 526 699 492 Argentina 1,419 323 1,584 270 Total operated 2,147 850 2,283 762 Total equity 1,091 480 1,145 436

(1) Barrels of oil equivalents per day (includes liquid and gas)

(2) Barrels of oil per day (represents only liquids)

[boepd]: barrels of oil equivalents per day (includes liquid and gas)

[Operated]: 100% field production operated by Interoil

[Equity] : Interoil’s share production net of royalties.

Interoil’s total daily average operated production in March increased by 135 boepd compared with February. The increase is mainly coming from fields in Argentina whereas Colombia reduced its operated production.

In Argentina, the operated production increased by 165 boepd, as the arrival of some spare parts for gas compressors have allowed more output to the Santa Cruz assets. Further The reopening pulling program in the Santa Cruz shut-in wells is still progress. In Mata Magallanes Oeste (MMO), the monthly average production reached 35 bopd, a reduction from February figures due to some producing wells waiting for the arrival of some spare parts.

In Colombia, production in Puli C increased by 6 boepd as some wells have been treated with chemical to compensate production reduction in some wells in Mana, Rio Opia and Ambrosia. In the same line, the Vikingo production experienced a production reduction of around 35 bopd as its downhole equipment might be experiencing an accelerated worn-out due to its current working parameters.

The exploration campaign in Altair and LLA-47 blocks remains on hold pending approval from local authorities. Conversations with the ANH concerning the formal approval is still on hold waiting for the new authorities to take position.

Further details about production performance are shown in the document attached. The two graphs and tables show operated and equity production of oil and gas respectively and by country. Operated production is defined as total output from fields operated by Interoil. Equity production is Interoil’s share of production net of royalties.

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator and license holder of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina with headquarter in Oslo.

