Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’173 -0.6%  SPI 16’154 -0.7%  Dow 40’288 -0.9%  DAX 18’172 -1.0%  Euro 0.9678 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’827 -0.9%  Gold 2’399 -1.9%  Bitcoin 59’530 4.9%  Dollar 0.8889 0.0%  Öl 82.7 -2.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger Technology135706599Novartis1200526UBS24476758ABB1222171Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529CrowdStrike47976949Swatch1225515Zurich Insurance1107539Lonza1384101Novo Nordisk129508879Tesla11448018Holcim1221405
Top News
Boeing: Bis 2043 werden fast 44'000 Flugzeuge benötigt
Microsoft: IT-Panne hatte Auswirkungen auf Millionen Windows-Geräte
TUI-Aktie in Rot: TUI kauft alte Papiere zurück
Marktbericht für Rohstoffe: Gaspreis, Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. aktuell
Woidke spricht sich für Tesla aus: 'Ein riesengrosser Gewinn'
Suche...
Plus500 Depot Krypto kaufen

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA Aktie [Valor: 2304530 / ISIN: NO0010284318]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
21.07.2024 21:31:08

Production report for June 2024

finanzen.net zero Interoil Exploration and Production ASA-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA
1.26 NOK -2.33%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Oslo, 21 July 2024

        May 2024June 2024
OperatedBoepd (1)Bopd (2)Boepd (1)Bopd (2)
Colombia 661443629412
Argentina1,6622841,090185
Total operated2,3237271,719597
Total equity1,154411885348

(1)   Barrels of oil equivalents per day (includes liquid and gas)
(2)   Barrels of oil per day (represents only liquids)

[boepd]: barrels of oil equivalents per day (includes liquid and gas)
[Operated]: 100% field production operated by Interoil
[Equity]        : Interoil’s share production net of royalties.

Comments

Interoil’s daily average operated production in June was 1,719 boepd, down 604 boepd compared with figures for May. June’s daily operated production reduction in Colombia drop by 31 boepd (24%), while output from Argentinian fields was down by 571 boepd (76%) compared with the month prior.

In Argentina, the decrease in operated production stems mainly from the Santa Cruz fields, where harsh winter conditions impacted the Patagonian region with temperatures reaching 20°C below zero. These events blocked national routes and oilfield paths, and the local authorities issued roadblocks as a safety measure, making it difficult to access services and materials to the operations. The pulling rig and some oilfields had to be postponed, due to road access impediments and safety considerations.   These extreme weather conditions are expected to continue during July. In Mata Magallanes Oeste (MMO), the monthly average production reached 25 bopd.

In Colombia, production in Puli C had a slight decrease of 8 boepd in line with natural reservoir depletion in Mana, Rio Opia and Ambrosia fields. The company is working with local communities in the Puli C surroundings aiming to grant their approval to initiate a pulling campaign to recover at least 100 bpd of oil and 500 Kscfpd of gas outflows. The Vikingo production experienced a production reduction of 23 bopd showing that its downhole equipment is experiencing a worn-out due to its current working parameters.

The exploration campaign in Altair and LLA-47 blocks remains on hold pending approval from local authorities. Conversations with the ANH concerning the formal approval is still on hold waiting for the new authorities to take position.

Additional information

Further details about production performance are shown in the document attached. The two graphs and tables show operated and equity production of oil and gas respectively and by country. Operated production is defined as total output from fields operated by Interoil. Equity production is Interoil’s share of production net of royalties.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


***************************

Please direct any further questions to ir@interoil.no
Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator and license holder of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina with headquarter in Oslo.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Interoil Exploration and Production ASA

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Interoil Exploration and Production ASA

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Reiseboom 2024: Diese Aktien müssen Sie kennen! In der heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, über Aktien im Feriensegment.:

Welche Aktien bieten Chancen nach der Pandemie?
Wie beliebt ist Camping in den USA und in Europa und welche Aktien sind derzeit interessant?

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Reiseboom 2024: Diese Aktien müssen Sie kennen! | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

19.07.24 ABB und Novartis belasten
19.07.24 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Schwächer nach dem Rekordhoch
18.07.24 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (85%) auf Barry Callebaut AG
18.07.24 Navigating Volatility in Natural Gas with Weekly Options
18.07.24 Reiseboom 2024: Diese Aktien müssen Sie kennen! | BX Swiss TV
17.07.24 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
16.07.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 4.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Novartis, Roche, Sandoz, Swisscom, Zurich Insurance
12.07.24 Marktüberblick: Bayer gesucht
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’706.02 18.74 YXSSMU
Short 12’938.98 13.69 0RSSMU
Short 13’401.03 8.96 UKGBSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’173.44 19.07.2024 17:31:18
Long 11’668.55 19.33 UBSKQU
Long 11’400.85 13.69 KLUBSU
Long 10’922.71 8.83 SSRM0U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie im Sinkflug: Hedgefonds-Milliardär erwartet rückläufige Kurse
BlackRock bringt Puffer-ETFs mit bis zu 100-prozentiger Absicherung auf den Markt
JPMorgan Empfehlung: Drei lohnende Sektoren abseits von NVIDIA und anderen KI-Aktien
Verkauf von NVIDIA-Aktien - Cathie Wood rechtfertigt ihre Investmentstrategie und die verpasste KI-Chance
Reddit-Gerüchteküche brodelt - Launcht Tesla einen neuen Model Y?
Wall Street-Bär warnt vor Aktiencrash im dritten Quartal
CrowdStrike-Aktie bricht zweistellig ein: Softwareupdate legt weltweit IT lahm - Problem offenbar behoben
Breite der Börsenrally nimmt ab - Marktexperte warnt vor Crashgefahr
Nebius Group to build leading European AI infrastructure company
Amazon Aktie News: Amazon gewinnt am Nachmittag an Boden

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit