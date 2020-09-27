27.09.2020 19:23:00

Product Recall: Select Units of PC® Maple Apple Seasoned Pork Loin Roast, 730g sold in Quebec

BRAMPTON, ON, Sept. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Out an of an abundance of caution, Loblaw Companies Limited is recalling select PC® Maple Apple Seasoned Pork Loin Roast, 730g packages sold in Quebec with the with incorrect UPC: 0 60383 20663 and best before code of October 13, 2020, as the product may contain an undeclared allergen (mustard).

The products were sold between September 15, 2020 and September 25, 2020 at the following stores in Quebec: Axep®, Maxi®, Provigo®, Intermarche® and affiliated independent stores.

All affected units have been removed from store shelves. Customers can return the product to the place of purchase and the customer service desk will provide a full refund.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this recall may have caused. The health and safety of customers is our top concern.

SOURCE Loblaw Companies Limited

Nachrichten

