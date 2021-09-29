SMI 11’486 -1.8%  SPI 14’858 -2.0%  Dow 34’300 -1.6%  DAX 15’249 -2.1%  Euro 1.0851 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’059 -2.6%  Gold 1’734 -0.9%  Bitcoin 38’874 -0.7%  Dollar 0.9287 0.0%  Öl 78.2 -1.5% 
Producers Guild of America Announces the 10 Producers and Producing Teams for the First Annual PGA Create Program

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Producers Guild of America announced the 10 producers and producing teams invited to take part in its inaugural PGA Create lab for emerging and mid-career creative producers. The program's focus is on supporting producers from underrepresented backgrounds. The Producers Guild also announced Google as the lead sponsor of PGA Create.

PGA Create sponsored by Google will be held October 25 through October 28 and will showcase creative producers and producing teams actively developing, financing and packaging scripted features and series. Participants will have opportunities to hone their project pitches, attend master classes with experienced producers and build their network of fellow producers. As the sole sponsor of this important initiative, Google will be providing an array of resources to help nurture talent from underrepresented communities.  Google will be contributing meaningful funding along with a variety of products as a way to help the recipients throughout their creative journeys.  PGA Create is designed to provide touch points over the span of one year, including an invitation for participants of its Scripted and Documentary cycles to re-convene during the PGA Create Forum, a new day-long event held during the Guild's signature Produced By Conference in June 2022. 

"Google's significant support of this important PGA initiative championing diversity, equity and inclusion is critical to driving change in the industry," said Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher, PGA Presidents. "We're thrilled to have Google join us as we embark on this new program to build up the next generation of creative producers."

"At Google we are committed to amplifying diverse and underrepresented voices, which is why we're so proud to be partnering with the Producers Guild of America on their first ever PGA Create Program this fall," said Elle Roth-Burnet, Google Assistant's Entertainment Partnership Lead. "This new platform will be an invaluable support system for these 10 emerging creatives to take the next step in their career."  

The partnership with the PGA was negotiated by UTA Marketing, which represents Google.

PGA Create was developed through the PGA One Guild initiative, which supports inclusive membership, employment, content, and authentic depictions. Tonya Lewis Lee and Lori McCreary are chairs of One Guild

More information: https://producersguild.org/pgacreate/

