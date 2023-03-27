SMI 10'786 1.4%  SPI 14'118 1.3%  Dow 32'432 0.6%  DAX 15'128 1.1%  Euro 0.9890 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'165 0.8%  Gold 1'957 -1.1%  Bitcoin 24'887 -3.3%  Dollar 0.9161 0.0%  Öl 78.2 4.2% 
28.03.2023 01:08:00

Producer Dae One Celebrates History for Women in Music With The Diamond Collective's Debut Release

LOS ANGELES, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Esteemed West Coast producer Dae One introduces the world to the all-female hip-hop conglomerate, The Diamond Collective. In addition to producing for Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Jay Rock, SZA, Paul Wall, and others, Dae One is preparing to release The Diamond Collective compilation, featuring the talents of several female hip-hop artists, including Ash Bash Tha Rapper, Ally Cocaine, SKG, Latoiya Williams, Medusa The Gangsta Goddess, Chevy Jones, Brevi, Shaefields, C Starr, Yah-Ra, Sylk E. Fyne, Kemadonna, and more. The Diamond Collective was born following a mutual desire among talented female artists to work together.

Dae One's New All Women Rappers Project features over 80 ladies and 34 songs.

Although Dae One provided the instrumentals for all 34 funky, fun and melodic tracks, the creative genius of all 84 female artists from all over the United States brought the project to life. Collaborations are organic and centered around a woman's perspective, making the project unique. The renowned producer quickly learned that female artists consider several aspects of art in music production, especially in executing visuals to accompany their songs.

"This record is the Title IX for female rappers, this is the Female Chronic, the ultimate collaboration and the best produced album I have heard in my lifetime," JD Hill, CEO of Til-Ya-Tight Entertainment said. "This album unleashes a gumbo pot full of bent up emotions that spills out lyrically into track after track, you can't help but root for these young ladies. The world will soon know Dae One as the Humble Genius and these 80 amazing ladies making her-story for young girls to emulate."

David Cin'atra Lee, Operations Manager of Til-Ya-Tight Entertainment, is privileged and honored to work with Dae One on The Diamond Collective to create a project for everyone who loves good music. Dae One and David Cin'atra Lee support The Diamond Collective and believe women have raised the bar in hip-hop music.

"This project is historic and monumental because nothing like it has ever been done before in the history of hip hop and music," Lee said.

May 12, 2023 will mark the release of the collective's first two-volume project, just ahead of Mother's Day. 

ABOUT THE DIAMOND COLLECTIVE

The all-female collective teamed up to create an authentic 34-track compilation. The list of femcees includes Ash Bash Tha Rapper, Shay Nutt, Dream, Ally cocaine, SKG, Latoiya Williams, Medusa The Gangsta Goddess, Jazzo, Chevy Jones, Brevi, Shaefields, C Starr, Yah-Ra, Sylk E. Fyne, Kemadonna, Keba Music, Gifted Gab, Taija Kerr, Ivery The Goddess, Meeko Taylor, Jelani The Babe, Raven Sorvino, Keba Musiq, Danyell LAshawn, Mean Girl, Ahmnimay, MzShayMyLove, Miss Bliss and more. 

ABOUT DAE ONE

Dae One started his musical career writing and developing songs at 14 before later learning beat-making with his God-given talents. Upon graduating from high school, Dae One formed a short-lived group with Noni Spitz and Taje' called "Egzile." He further developed his producing skills under the tutelage of West Coast producing legend DJ Sir Jinx. As a versatile hip-hop sound engineer, he has worked with Kendrick Lamar, Glasses Malone, Schoolboy Q, David Banner, Butch Cassidy, Jay Rock, Crooked I, and Terrace Martin. 

Listen to Diamond Collective now on their private SoundCloud. Release date is May 12th, 2023.

Follow The Diamond Collective on Instagram.

Follow Dae One on InstagramTwitter and Facebook.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/producer-dae-one-celebrates-history-for-women-in-music-with-the-diamond-collectives-debut-release-301782679.html

SOURCE Til-Ya-Tight Entertainment

