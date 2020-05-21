Procedure for Distribution of Dividends and Payment at AB Klaipedos nafta for 2019

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter – the Company) held on 28 April 2020 decided to distribute Company’s net profit of 2019 and allocate dividends in amount of EUR 0.02 per share.

The Company notes that persons having the right to receive dividends are those, who have been shareholders of the Company at the end of the record day of rights of shareholders, i. e. at the end of 13 May 2020. The dividends to such shareholders will be paid according to the Article 60 (5) of Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania - within one month from the day of adoption of the decision to pay dividends i. e. until 28 May 2020 (inclusive). Dividends will be paid via Company's securities account managers and through the Company's securities accounting manager AB SEB bank.

Please be noted that the Company has informed that the first day without rights (ex-date) from which the shares of the Company acquired on the stock exchange do not give right to receive dividends for 2019 is 12 May 2020 in the announcement made on 28 April 2020. See:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cdsPublic/viewDisclosure.action?disclosureId=936776&messageId=1180081





The dividends are paid out in the following order:

to the shareholders, whose Company’s shares are accounted by a financial brokerage company or credit institutions, which provide securities accounting services, the dividend amount, after deduction of Personal or Corporate withholding income tax applicable by the laws of Lithuania, will be transferred to the shareholders’ accounts held with a respective financial brokerage company or credit institution;

to the shareholders, whose Company’s shares on behalf of the Company are accounted by the authorised custodian AB SEB bankas, the dividend amount, after deduction of Personal or Corporate withholding income tax applicable by the laws of Lithuania, will be transferred to the shareholders’ accounts with AB SEB bankas or the accounts (IBAN) with other bank or financial institution as indicated by the shareholders.









Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, tel.: +370 694 80594.