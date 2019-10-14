Probiotics and Dental Health: New findings from The American Association for Cancer Research show hidden benefits to probiotics

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Researchers are still trying to understand all the benefits and applications of probiotics. Until recently, most believed their main uses were specifically for gastrointestinal health, but there are many other benefits to these healthy forms of bacteria. There have been more and more studies where probiotics have been found to have more applications than ever previously understood.

For years, people would generally go to their local grocery store or health supplement store to purchase probiotics. But, recently, more and more dentists are offering these supplements due to the recent research findings where a lot of oral health benefits are being discovered where patients are using probiotics. From fighting plaque and bad breath to managing symptoms of gingivitis and preventing oral cancers, probiotics is a one stop shop for oral health.

A study from the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) in 2013 found that the strain, Lactobacillus salivarius produced better results for oral cancer reduction in rats. "There is no need to wait until you have a stomach issue to begin to take probiotics. You should be preemptively taking them for your oral health now," says renowned Dentist Dr. Diana Zorro "While the study showed that taking probiotics as a multi formed approach was ideal, simply taking the probiotics lowered the degeneration of proliferating cell nuclear antigen which is essential in DNA repair.

Visit your nearest dentist or visit http://www.smilesforhealthdds.com and learn from Dr. Diana all the extra benefits of probiotics in your life.

Cited:

American Association of Cancer Research

https://cancerpreventionresearch.aacrjournals.org/content/6/7/686

SOURCE Smiles For Health DDS