20.05.2020 22:15:00

ProAssurance Announces Results from 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Shareholders of ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA), acting at today's Annual Meeting of Shareholders, cast approximately 98% of their votes to re-elect Samuel A. Di Piazza, Jr., C.P.A., Edward L. Rand, Jr., and Katisha Vance, M.D., to our Board, with each receiving over 98% of the votes cast by shareholders. They will serve a three-year term ending at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders in 2023. Shareholders also voted approximately 95% of their shares to re-elect Robert E. Flowers, M.D., to our Board, to serve a one-year term ending at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders in 2021, at which time he will retire.

Acting on matters related to compensation, our shareholders cast approximately 87% of their votes to approve, on an advisory basis, the compensation of our named executive officers for 2019. The selection of Ernst & Young, LLP as our independent auditing firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 was approved by more than 97% of the votes cast by shareholders.

About ProAssurance
ProAssurance Corporation is an industry-leading specialty insurer with extensive expertise in healthcare professional liability, products liability for medical technology and life sciences, legal professional liability, and workers’ compensation insurance. The Company is recognized as one of the top performing insurance companies in America by virtue of our inclusion in the Ward’s 50 for thirteen straight years. ProAssurance Group is rated "A” (Excellent) by AM Best; ProAssurance and its operating subsidiaries are rated "A” (Strong) by Fitch Ratings. For the latest on ProAssurance and its industry-leading suite of products and services, cutting-edge risk management and practice enhancement programs, follow @ProAssurance on Twitter or LinkedIn. ProAssurance’s YouTube channel regularly presents thought-provoking, insightful videos that communicate effective practice management, patient safety and risk management strategies.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this news release that are not historical fact or that convey our view of future business, events or trends are specifically identified as forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon our estimates and anticipation of future events and highlight certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from our expected results. We expressly claim the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, for any forward-looking statements in this news release. Forward-looking statements represent our outlook only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law or regulation, we do not undertake and specifically decline any obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

There are a number of risk factors that may cause outcomes that differ from our expectations or projections. These are described in detail in various documents filed by ProAssurance Corporation with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as current reports on Form 8-K, and regular reports on Forms 10-Q and 10-K, particularly in "Item 1A, Risk Factors.”

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 480.00
2.65 %
Alcon 59.98
2.22 %
Sika 175.85
2.21 %
Givaudan 3’478.00
2.08 %
Geberit 463.30
1.38 %
LafargeHolcim 37.46
0.00 %
Roche Hldg G 347.60
-0.19 %
CieFinRichemont 54.42
-0.44 %
Nestle 104.92
-0.49 %
Zurich Insur Gr 285.00
-1.21 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:15
Warum Large Caps besser abgeschnitten haben als Smallcaps – CME Group
14:52
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
12:13
Vontobel: Clever investieren - statt renditelos sparen
10:11
Raiffeisen: Produkt im Fokus
08:23
SMI bleibt in der Spur
19.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.10% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Geberit AG, Schindler Holding AG, Georg Fischer AG
18.05.20
Neue Woche, alte Sorgen und Spannung am Ölmarkt| BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:00
Schroders: Japan joins recession ranks
19.05.20
Schroders: Slumping economy, surging stock market- what’s going on?
15.05.20
Schroders: Chinesische A-Aktien als Anlagegelegenheit
mehr
Neue Woche, alte Sorgen und Spannung am Ölmarkt| BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis erhält EU-Zulassung für Gentherapie Zolgensma zur SMA-Behandlung - Aktie leicht im Plus
Depot für die Krise: Welche Titel sollten rein, welche Aktien raus?
Späte Verluste schicken US-Börsen ins Minus -- SMI und DAX schliessen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit kräftigen Aufschlägen
Darum erwägt Buffett-Anhänger David Merkel, alle Berkshire Hathaway-Aktien zu veräussern
Zur Rose-Aktie auf Allzeithoch nach euphorischer Analysten-Studie
Roche-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Roche liefert Corona-Antikörpertest an Labore in USA
TUI-Aktie stabil: TUI erwägt Trennung von Verlustbringern
Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI und DAX schliessen fester -- Börsen in Asien letztlich uneinheitlich
Julius Bär profitiert von deutlicher Zunahme der Kundenaktivitäten - Aktie zündet Kursrakete
US-Notenbankchef Powell bekräftigt Einsatzbereitschaft

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI und DAX schliessen fester -- Börsen in Asien letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt konnte am Mittwoch leicht, der deutsche Leitindex deutlich zulegen. Auch die Wall Street präsentierte sich deutlich höher. Die asiatischen Indizes bewegten sich zur Wochenmitte jedoch in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB