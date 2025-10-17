International Paper Aktie 942105 / US4601461035
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
|
17.10.2025 17:17:38
ProAmpac Acquires International Paper's Bag Converting Operations For Undisclosed Sum
(RTTNews) - ProAmpac, a global flexible packaging manufacturer, Friday announced the acquisition of the bag converting operations of International Paper Company (IP). The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The acquisition would expand ProAmpac's converting capabilities, as well as improve its ability to deliver customized bag solutions.
CEO Greg Tucker commented, "ProAmpac's acquisition of IP's bag operation supports our Fiberization of Packaging initiatives, helping us better serve customers by extending our expertise in material science to the US west coast with additional capabilities and redundancies."
Currently, IP is trading at $46.48, down 0.36 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
Nachrichten zu International Paper Co.
|
15.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: International Paper öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
13.10.25
|S&P 500-Wert International Paper-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in International Paper von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.ch)
|
06.10.25