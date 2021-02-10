Proagrica acquires highly respected compliance firm CDMS

LONDON, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Proagrica, part of RELX and a global provider of independent network, workflow and analytics solutions to the agriculture and animal health industries, has completed the acquisition of CDMS, a provider of compliance data and solutions to support agronomic recommendations and crop production decisions.

Since it launched in 1983, CDMS has become the industry standard for label data and compliance checking services in North America. It currently maintains manufacturer-approved label data on more than 7,000 different products provided by hundreds of input manufacturers. The data generates 145,000 different field-level use cases offering granular data to demonstrate accuracy and adherence to regulations and provide product stewardship.

The acquisition of CDMS reinforces Proagrica's ability to support the agriculture industry, enhancing Proagrica's customer solutions and engagement with the broader set of downstream and speciality crop partners within the agricultural supply chain.

CDMS provides highly respected data and compliance services to the North American agriculture industry and increasingly across the world. As part of Proagrica, CDMS will continue to operate as a trusted, independent data source to the industry. Proagrica's global presence will enable CDMS to expand its solutions and breadth of coverage.

Matt Waits, President of Ag Solutions at Proagrica, says: "CDMS' renowned compliance engine and crop protection data complements our geo-spatial solutions and precision-agriculture assets. The acquisition brings much to both parties and will allow each to deepen existing customer relationships and support our continued product development.

"As consumer demand increases for traceability and provenance, CDMS will enhance our platform to engage with food manufacturers, retailers and growers. Our partnership will provide data-based evidence that farm practices meet their compliance standards and regulatory demands."

CDMS will operate within Proagrica's Ag Solutions division and will retain the trusted CDMS brand. Liz Magill and Scott Mueller will continue to lead the business as President and EVP, Business Development respectively. The founder, Vince Naso, will be retiring from the business after 37 years at the forefront of compliance data and solutions.

Liz Magill, President of CDMS, comments: "Proagrica understands the importance of maintaining our independence within the industry, but also offers the means to grow the business into new services and new geographies. Proagrica checks all the right boxes for us and our future ambitions. We're looking forward to developing a global business with the backing and support of an outstanding team there."

Graeme McCracken, CEO at Proagrica, concludes: "This acquisition ties in seamlessly with our mission to connect all the pieces in agriculture and animal health together. Proagrica and CDMS have a shared mission. Together we will provide an integrated and open platform to all of our industry partners."

Notes to editors

About CDMS

CDMS, Inc. is a privately owned company, established in 1983 and headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada with operations in Marysville, California. CDMS provides compliance data and decision support technologies for agriculture.

Through their contributory product database, CDMS manages and standardizes product label data on behalf of manufacturers to ensure accuracy and adherence to regulations and provide product stewardship. On top of these core product databases, CDMS provides a range of functionality including compliance checking scenarios and integration with agronomy workflows delivered via APIs and web applications. Their services are utilized by a broad range of industry participants across the continuum of food production including product manufacturers, distribution, consultants, and growers throughout North America.

About Proagrica

Proagrica, part of RELX, is a global provider of independent connectivity and data-driven support solutions for the agriculture and animal health industries. It delivers actionable intelligence to drive business growth across the value chain. Proagrica's superior products and services connect and empower industry participants to address their key needs around trading, productivity and compliance.

Proagrica's solutions are built around the key competences of data connectivity and data analytics delivering seamless supply chain management, customer insight and engagement, essential for businesses looking to improve their value offering and expand in the modern marketplace. Proagrica.com

About RELX

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs over 33,000 people, of whom almost half are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX. The market capitalization is approximately £34.6bn, €39.5bn, $47.9bn.

RELX.com

