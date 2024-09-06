Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Hubwoo Aktie [Valor: 1108182 / ISIN: FR0004052561]
06.09.2024 18:05:00

Proactis SA - Half Year revenue report Jul 2024 - Corrective statement

Hubwoo
0.08 EUR 23.13%
Proactis SA Announces Financial Information for the
6 months ended 31 July 2024

Paris – August 30, 2024 – Proactis SA (Euronext: PROAC), a leading provider of business spend management and business process collaboration solutions, today announced financial information for the 6 months ended 31 July 2024, in accordance with the "European Transparency Obligations Directive” financial disclosure requirements.

Financial data

in € million  6 months ended 31 January 2023
(H1 FY23)		 6 months ended 31 July 2024
(H1 FY25)		 % Change
FY25/ FY23(*)
        
Consolidated Operational Revenue  4.4 2.9 (35)%
SaaS (**)  3.3 2.6 (21)%
Services  1.1 0.3 (76)%
        
Management fees  2.1 1.4 (34)%
        
Consolidated Revenue  6.5 4.3 (34)%
        
(Non-Audited Figures)       
(*) Percentages calculated on exact numbers, not the rounded numbers shown
(**) SaaS is a model of delivering technology where a software solution is hosted (cloud computing) as a service for its customers.
Clients do not buy the technology but pay a subscription fee to use it.

Subsequent to the previous fiscal year year-end date change to align with the Proactis UK Group year-end date change to 31 January, the fiscal year to consider is now 2025 to cover the period from February 1st 2024 to January, 31st 2025 (previous FY period was running from August 2022 until January 2024 - 18 months).

Turnover of the Group is below the level of the prior period due principally to non-renewal of contracts in specific non-core product areas, and contract value decreases. Most of the customer churn were contracts which incorporated third party software. The change to Service revenues reflects a large implementation project in the FY23 comparative that has since been completed.

The total consolidated revenue includes Group Management fees related to transfer pricing agreements.

* * * *

About Proactis SA (https://www.proactis.com/proactis-sa), a Proactis Company

Proactis SA connects companies by providing business spend management and collaborative business process automation solutions for both goods and services, through The Business Network. Our solutions integrate with any ERP or procurement system, providing our customers with an easy-to-use solution which drives adoption, compliance and savings.

Proactis SA has operations in France, Germany, USA and Manila.

Listed in Compartment C on the Euronext Paris Eurolist.

ISIN: FR0004052561, Euronext: PROAC, Reuters: HBWO.LN, Bloomberg: HBW.FP

Contacts
Tel: +33 (0)1 53 25 55 00
E-mail: investorContact@proactis.com

* * * *

Attachment


Hubwoo

Hubwoo

