ProAct Safety Partners with MAS Recruitment Services to Provide HSE Staffing Services

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ProAct Safety has entered a strategic partnership with MAS Recruitment Services to offer health, safety and environmental (HSE) staffing services to clients of the firm.

"With the fluidity of employment across different sectors and the demand for performance improvement, often our clients express interest in assistance with sourcing leadership to support their continuous improvement efforts. Until now, we have only been able to make introductions. With the depth and diversity of our network and the new value we can provide our clients, we are excited about this new path forward," offers founder and CEO of ProAct Safety, Terry Mathis.

Founder and CEO of MAS Recruitment Services, Misty Galloway, explains, "ProAct Safety has long been a recognized leader helping organizations across all industries in their pursuit of HSE excellence. Our clients are also striving for improvement as they search for the next level of leadership to drive breakthroughs in their safety performance. As we specialize in HSE recruitment services, it is a great fit for us."

ABOUT MAS Recruitment Services, Inc.

MAS Recruitment Consultant Services covers HSE hiring needs with specialization in the manufacturing, energy and construction industries. Understanding that team members are a valuable asset, we help identify the visionaries, innovators and skilled professionals required to grow businesses. We identify all-stars who align with company's visions for full-time, temporary, and project-based positions. MAS Recruitment Services also provides services for Health, Safety and Environmental professionals looking for employment with resume assistance and personalized job search consultations.

Learn more at http://www.MASRecruit.com.

ABOUT PROACT SAFETY

ProAct Safety is a global safety excellence consultancy. The company has completed more than 2,000 successful safety strategy, leadership, culture and Behavior-Based Safety projects across every major industry worldwide.

Learn more at http://www.ProActSafety.com.

SOURCE ProAct Safety