05.06.2020 11:00:00

ProAct Safety Announces Resource Page for Business Safety Strategies to Deal with COVID-19

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ProAct Safety, a recognized pioneer of leadership and safety excellence strategies, announces its response to the magnitude of requests for free resources on dealing with safety and the impact on businesses during the pandemic.

In addition to publishing blogs and articles twice a week or more, ProAct Safety has created a landing site where all these resources are available to businesses and individuals in one place. The topics address safety issues companies may not think to consider when trying to get back to business as usual. Shawn Galloway, CEO of ProAct Safety adds, "We know this is an unprecedented time for most business and safety leaders. We want to ensure they have the resources they need to maintain focus on the pursuit of safety excellence during this difficult time."

Visit the resource page at https://proactsafety.com/insights/covid-19-resources.

ABOUT PROACT SAFETY
ProAct Safety is a global safety excellence consultancy. The company has completed more than 2,000 successful safety strategy, leadership, culture and Behavior-Based Safety projects in nearly every major industry worldwide. Learn more at http://www.ProActSafety.com.

 

SOURCE ProAct Safety

