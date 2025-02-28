|
Pro Kapital Council approved Consolidated Interim Report for IV Quarter and 12 Months of 2024 (Unaudited)
MANAGEMENT REPORT
Real Estate Development
In 2024, we achieved substantial completion of the final stage of our Kalaranna development (4 buildings, 146 units) and a slightly over 55% sellout of the inventory. On the construction budget we managed to achieve significant savings, proving that the decision on taking on the construction management in-house was the right step. The construction market definitely stabilized during 2024 (especially the cost of materials) but the general contractors’ market is still on shaky grounds.
In Kristiine City, we are actively engaged in the design and building permit application process for three different projects submitted to the Tallinn City Planning Department:
- "Dunte" - awaiting the issuance of the building permit
- Sammu 2/4 / Sõjakooli 15 - building permit application was submitted in December 2024
- Marsi 1 / Sõjakooli 13 - building permit application was submitted in February 2025
All the above listed projects will add ca 33.000 sqm of GBA with ca 320 units of predominantly residential function (95% residential/5% commercial) to our portfolio in a well-established neighbourhood in Kristiine City.
In 2024 we continued the construction of our Uus-Kindrali project (White building) in Kristiine City (91 residential units). By the end of 2024 we had reached the full height of the building. We achieved nearly a 50% sellout during the first stage of construction. The final completion is expected in November 2025.
Further to the above, the management has decided to start the construction of another 7-story residential building with 90 units, located next to the White Building in Kristiine City. We plan to start excavation work in March–April 2025, with presales having begun in February 2025.
In Riga, the sales River Breeze Residence have finished. The team successfully sold all the remaining inventory during 2024 , with only two parking spots left. At the end of 2024, Group’s management tasked Pro Kapital Latvia with exploring the possibility of launching another stage in our Kliversala project called Blue Marine. It is a residential development of 101 units. If suitable conditions are met, construction is planned to start in the first half of 2025. The development already has a building permit.
In Vilnius we have completed five residential buildings in S?altiniu? Namai Attico project with 115 apartments in 2019. Today all the remaining inventory is sold (1 last unit is committed to but expected to close in April 2025). During 2024 we continued the construction of the final stage of Šaltiniu Namai Attico with city villas and a commercial building.
Our latest investment on Naugarduko Street in Vilnius involves transforming a former school into a high-end residential complex. Located on a hill with breathtaking views of Vilnius’ Old Town, the development will feature approximately 50 luxury apartments. An architectural competition was carried out for the purpose, and the winning studio has been in the process of designing and carrying out the building permit process with the city. Subject to the issuance of the permit, we plan to start renovation works in 2025.
Hotel operations
The hotel sector has regained momentum, and there is still a notable surge in demand. In 2024, just like in 2023, the hotel achieved excellent results, outperforming the budget.
Other operations
The Group holds a majority stake in Preatoni Nuda Proprietà and its subsidiary, Preatoni Intermediazioni Immobiliari, which continue to strengthen their position in the Italian real estate market, specializing in the acquisition, sale, and brokerage of bare ownership properties.
In 2024, rising interest rates led investors to shift away from real estate, causing a market slowdown from February to September. Financial instruments became the preferred choice, temporarily dampening property investments.
However, by October, as interest rates began to decline, confidence in the real estate sector started to recover. A full market normalization is expected by late 2025. Despite the challenges of 2024, Preatoni Nuda Proprietà enters 2025 on solid footing.
Other matters
Group considers it important to highlight that SA PREATONI Group, which owns 49,62% of Pro Kapital shares, has announced the listing of its shares on the Euronext Access+ Paris segment through a technical admission. The first trading day for PREATONI Group shares (ISIN: FR001400WXE7) was 12 February 2025.
SA PREATONI Group is an international company specializing in the ownership and operation of hospitality assets, as well as residential and commercial real estate development.
Conclusion
The turbulent prior years, due to the pandemic and the start of the war, definitely changed the economic landscape of all the Baltic countries. The increased public spending (especially on defence) has resulted in changes to the taxation system which has forced the industries to adapt, become more efficient, find new markets. It is fair to say, however, that the resilience in weathering the difficult times has resulted in a new stable platform for growth. The real estate industry definitely saw a slight bounce-back in Q4, 2024 and it is a general belief in the market that the worst is now past us. In making our planning for 2025, we are exercising modest optimism. The developments in the lending market are also supporting our buyers and we feel their confidence is making purchase decisions is on the rise.
Edoardo Preatoni
CEO
Key financials
The total revenue of the Group in 2024 was 18.2 million euros compared to 23.0 million euros in 2023. The total revenue of the fourth quarter was 7.6 million euros compared to 3.1 million euros in 2023.
The real estate sales revenues are recorded at the point of time when legal title is transferred to the buyer. Therefore, the revenues from sales of real estate depend on the construction cycle and the completion of the residential developments.
Revenue from sale of real estate has decreased compared to the previous year, as most apartments in our completed real estate projects had been sold by the end of 2023. In 2024, sales of the remaining inventory continued in Kliversala, Riga and in Šaltiniu Namai, Vilnius. In December 2024 we started handing over the first apartments from the final stage of Kalaranna District, Tallinn, while the majority will be ready for the customers in the first quarter of 2025.
The gross profit of twelve months of 2024 has decreased by 23% amounting to 5.4 million euros compared to 7.0 million euros in 2023. The gross profit of the fourth quarter was 2.6 million euros compared to 1.0 million euros in 2023.
The operating result in the twelve months was 123 thousand euros profit comparing to 3.0 million euros profit during the same period in 2023. The operating result of the fourth quarter was 1.9 million euros profit compared to 1.3 million euros profit in the fourth quarter of 2023.
The net result for the twelve months of 2024 was 2.8 million euros loss, comparing to 0.9 million euros loss in the reference period. The net result of the fourth quarter was 1.3 million euros profit compared to 125 thousand euros profit in the same period of 2023.
Cash used in operating activities during 2024 was 10.2 million euros comparing to 9.1 million euros generated during the same period in 2023. Cash used in operating activities during fourth quarter was 219 thousand euros compared to 440 thousand euros used in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Net assets per share on 31 December 2024 totalled to 0.92 euros compared to 0.96 euros on 31 December 2023.
Key performance indicators
|2024 12M
|2023 12M
|2024 Q4
|2023 Q4
|Revenue, th EUR
|18 158
|23 021
|7 554
|3 052
|Gross profit, th EUR
|5 423
|7 028
|2 567
|1 028
|Gross profit, %
|30%
|31%
|34%
|34%
|Operating result, th EUR
|123
|2 963
|1 853
|1 296
|Operating result, %
|1%
|13%
|25%
|42%
|Net result, th EUR
|-2 804
|-900
|1 257
|125
|Net result, %
|-15%
|-4%
|17%
|4%
|
|
|
|
|
|Earnings per share, EUR
|-0.05
|-0.02
|0.02
|0.00
|31.12.2024
|31.12.2023
|Total Assets, th EUR
|118 758
|107 237
|Total Liabilities, th EUR
|66 466
|52 814
|Total Equity, th EUR
|52 292
|54 423
|Debt / Equity *
|1.27
|0.97
|
|
|
|Return on Assets, % **
|-2.5%
|-0.08%
|Return on Equity, % ***
|-5.3%
|-1.5%
|Net asset value per share, EUR ****
|0.92
|0.96
*debt / equity = total debt / total equity
**return on assets = net profit/loss / total average assets
***return on equity = net profit/loss / total average equity
****net asset value per share = net equity / number of shares
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Consolidated interim statement of financial position
|in thousands of euros
|31.12.2024
|31.12.2023
|ASSETS
|
|
|Current assets
|
|
|Cash and cash equivalents
|4 344
|17 065
|Current receivables
|822
|1 411
|Prepaid expenses
|422
|268
|Inventories
|56 951
|35 563
|Total current assets
|62 539
|54 307
|Non-current assets
|
|
|Non-current receivables
|317
|2 010
|Property, plant and equipment
|7 595
|7 763
|Right-of-use assets
|513
|365
|Investment property
|44 210
|40 361
|Goodwill
|863
|0
|Intangible assets
|2 721
|96
|Total non-current assets
|56 219
|50 595
|Assets held for sale
|0
|2 335
|Total assets held for sale
|0
|2 335
|TOTAL ASSETS
|118 758
|107 237
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
|
|Current liabilities
|
|
|Current debt
|15 427
|30 141
|Customer advances
|9 618
|3 657
|Trade and other payables
|6 685
|4 911
|Tax liabilities
|833
|161
|Short-term provisions
|24
|11
|Total current liabilities
|32 587
|38 881
|Non-current liabilities
|
|
|Long-term debt
|31 660
|12 695
|Other long term liabilities
|6
|0
|Deferred income tax liabilities
|2 031
|1 130
|Long-term provisions
|182
|108
|Total non-current liabilities
|33 879
|13 933
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|66 466
|52 814
|Equity attributable to owners of the Company
|
|
|Share capital in nominal value
|11 338
|11 338
|Share premium
|5 661
|5 661
|Statutory reserve
|1 134
|1 134
|Revaluation reserve
|1 977
|2 092
|Retained earnings
|31 594
|34 198
|Total equity attributable to the owners of the Company
|51 704
|54 423
|Non-controlling interest
|588
|0
|TOTAL EQUITY
|52 292
|54 423
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|118 758
|107 237
Consolidated interim statements of comprehensive income
|in thousands of euros
|2024 12M
|2023 12M
|2024 Q4
|2023 Q4
|CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|
|
|
|
|Operating income
|
|
|
|
|Revenue
|18 158
|23 021
|7 554
|3 052
|Cost of goods sold
|-12 735
|-15 993
|-4 987
|-2 024
|Gross profit
|5 423
|7 028
|2 567
|1 028
|
|
|
|
|
|Marketing expenses
|-1 136
|-705
|-363
|-219
|Administrative expenses
|-5 293
|-5 440
|-1 474
|-1 580
|Other income
|1 186
|2 099
|1 152
|2 103
|Other expenses
|-57
|-19
|-29
|-36
|Operating profit/ loss
|123
|2 963
|1 853
|1 296
|
|
|
|
|
|Financial income
|123
|254
|25
|80
|Financial expense
|-3 205
|-4 115
|-794
|-1 257
|Profit / loss before income tax
|-2 959
|-898
|1 084
|119
|Income tax
|155
|-2
|173
|6
|Net profit / loss for the period
|-2 804
|-900
|1 257
|125
|Attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|Equity holders of the parent
|-2 604
|-900
|-1 406
|125
|Non-controlling interests
|-200
|0
|-149
|0
|Other comprehensive income net of income tax:
|
|
|
|
|Net change in asset revaluation reserve
|-115
|0
|-115
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Total comprehensive income / loss for the year
|-2 919
|-900
|1 142
|125
|Attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|Equity holders of the parent
|-2 719
|-900
|1 291
|125
|Non-controlling interests
|-200
|0
|-149
|0
|Earnings per share for the period €
|-0.05
|-0.02
|0.02
|0.00
The full report can be found in the file attached.
Ann-Kristin Kuusik
CFO
+372 614 4920
prokapital@prokapital.ee
Attachment
