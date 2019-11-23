23.11.2019 01:03:00

Pro-ficiency Partners with ACRP for Best-in-Class Clinical Research Training

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the goal of providing world-class training and skills advancement tools for research professionals, the Association of Clinical Research Professionals (ACRP) and Pro-ficiency are pleased to announce a strategic partnership.

ACRP offers best-in-class training content to the clinical research marketplace. ACRP Certification is the flagship certification in clinical research, earned and supported by more than 33,000 organizations and professionals worldwide. Research shows ACRP Certification results in higher clinical trial enrollment rates, lower protocol deviations, fewer 483 warning letters, improved regulatory compliance, and better inspection performance (Learn More).

"In clinical research, people are everything," says Jim Kremidas, ACRP Executive Director, "and this new partnership with Pro-ficiency is an exciting opportunity to build on our commitment to the clinical research workforce. We look forward to this partnership improving clinical trial quality globally and reinforcing the myriad of benefits that properly credentialed professionals bring to our industry."

Pro-ficiency offers its clients a modernized training experience, with an emphasis on experiential learning, managing competencies and improving skills. Clinical research is complex and ever-changing. The core focus of Pro-ficiency training is to help research professionals gain and maintain the very specialized skills needed to succeed in this rapidly evolving field.

"Training and skills development has traditionally been an underserved aspect of research and development. ACRP's deep understanding of their member's needs and goals toward knowledge advancement, along with Pro-ficiency's expertise on engaging learners and providing seamless learning experiences, is unrivaled in the marketplace today," says JoAnne Schaebrick, Co-CEO, Pro-ficiency. 

Under this new partnership, access to training and the overall training experience will enter a new era. ACRP's professional training offerings -- including the industry's most recognized and respected certification program -- will now be available on the Pro-ficiency platform and immediately available worldwide at the start of 2020. 

Media Contact:

Kasem Mohsen, Kasem@pro-ficiency.com 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pro-ficiency-partners-with-acrp-for-best-in-class-clinical-research-training-300964061.html

SOURCE Pro-ficiency LLC

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

22.11.19
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
22.11.19
OPEC+ will Produktion bis Mitte 2020 gedrosselt halten
22.11.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Kering SA, adidas AG, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
22.11.19
SMI hält Kontakt zum Hoch
22.11.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Steigender Trendkanal bestätigt / LafargeHolcim – Aktie in Seitwärtsspanne
21.11.19
Handelsstreit sorgt für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV
18.11.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.11.19
Schroders Institutional Investor Study 2019
08.11.19
Schroders: Lässt sich eine Energieklemme vermeiden?
31.10.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Oktober 2019
mehr
Handelsstreit sorgt für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

So sieht Warren Buffetts Portfolio im 3. Quartal 2019 aus
Investment-Legende George Soros: Diese Aktien hat er im Depot
SMI beendet den Handel im Minus -- DAX grenzt Verluste ein -- Wall Street letztlich etwas schwächer -- Hang Seng schliesst tiefrot
Tesla-Aktie verliert - Tesla präsentiert futuristischen Elektro-Pickup Cybertruck
Ford stellt starke Tesla-Konkurrenz vor - Credit Suisse: Tesla-Aktie vor massivem Kursrutsch
Comet sieht sich für 2. Halbjahr auf Kurs - Comet-Aktie hebt zweistellig ab
SMI verabschiedet sich mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Dow Jones im Plus -- DAX letztlich fester -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen uneinheitlich
ARYZTA-Aktie deutlich im Minus: ARYZTA schrumpft zum Jahresauftakt - Ausblick jedoch bestätigt
US-Präsidentschaftswahlen 2020: Der Markt wird in einem Fall "definitiv" einstürzen
LVMH erhöht offenbar das Angebot für Tiffany - Tiffany-Aktie legt zu, LVMH-Aktie tiefer

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI verabschiedet sich mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Dow Jones im Plus -- DAX letztlich fester -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen uneinheitlich
Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Freitag freundlich. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es nach oben. Der DAX bewegte sich auf grünem Terrain. An den asiatischen Börsen waren die Vorzeichen vor dem Wochenende unterschiedlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Areas.Article.ViewModels.News.DetailsViewModel FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Extensions.VueComponent ;