Pro-ficiency Partners with ACRP for Best-in-Class Clinical Research Training

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the goal of providing world-class training and skills advancement tools for research professionals, the Association of Clinical Research Professionals (ACRP) and Pro-ficiency are pleased to announce a strategic partnership.

ACRP offers best-in-class training content to the clinical research marketplace. ACRP Certification is the flagship certification in clinical research, earned and supported by more than 33,000 organizations and professionals worldwide. Research shows ACRP Certification results in higher clinical trial enrollment rates, lower protocol deviations, fewer 483 warning letters, improved regulatory compliance, and better inspection performance (Learn More).

"In clinical research, people are everything," says Jim Kremidas, ACRP Executive Director, "and this new partnership with Pro-ficiency is an exciting opportunity to build on our commitment to the clinical research workforce. We look forward to this partnership improving clinical trial quality globally and reinforcing the myriad of benefits that properly credentialed professionals bring to our industry."

Pro-ficiency offers its clients a modernized training experience, with an emphasis on experiential learning, managing competencies and improving skills. Clinical research is complex and ever-changing. The core focus of Pro-ficiency training is to help research professionals gain and maintain the very specialized skills needed to succeed in this rapidly evolving field.

"Training and skills development has traditionally been an underserved aspect of research and development. ACRP's deep understanding of their member's needs and goals toward knowledge advancement, along with Pro-ficiency's expertise on engaging learners and providing seamless learning experiences, is unrivaled in the marketplace today," says JoAnne Schaebrick, Co-CEO, Pro-ficiency.

Under this new partnership, access to training and the overall training experience will enter a new era. ACRP's professional training offerings -- including the industry's most recognized and respected certification program -- will now be available on the Pro-ficiency platform and immediately available worldwide at the start of 2020.

