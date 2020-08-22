Pro Farmer Estimates National Corn and Soybeans Yields Below USDA Forecasts

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pro Farmer, a division of Farm Journal, shared its much-anticipated production estimates today for the 2020 U.S. corn and soybean crops after analyzing information from the 28th annual Pro Farmer Crop Tour and other sources. The estimates are informed by Crop Tour data and observations collected this week by Crop Tour scouts across seven key Midwestern states. Wind damage caused by August Derecho impacted millions of acres of crops and contributes this year to the challenge of forecasting the U.S. crop.

Corn: Pro Farmer estimates the 2020 U.S. corn crop at 14.820 billion bu. based on an average yield of 177.5 bu. per acre. That would be down from the United State Department of Agriculture's August estimate of 181.8 bu. per acre.

"Even before reaching Iowa, we had some suspicions about the corn crop's ability to hit a record. There is simply too much variability in the corn crop across most of the seven Crop Tour states," said Pro Farmer's Brian Grete. "It's difficult to determine how much yield and production Iowa has lost, but the state's crop has gone backward since Aug. 1, and it's still sliding."

Soybeans: Pro Farmer estimates the 2020 U.S. soybean crop at 4.362 billion bu. with a national average yield of 52.5 bu. per acre, down from the 53.3 bu. per acre USDA estimated August 12.

"On Crop Tour, we've never seen a bean crop with so much potential and so much to lose," stated Pro Farmer's Jeff Wilson. "Plant health is great, but fields are dry and need rain to finish strong."

