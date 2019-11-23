|
Pro Angler Randy Howell's Fundraiser for King's Home in It's Ninth Year - Boat Giveaway to Raise Funds for Charity
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the ninth consecutive year, Guntersville, Alabama based professional angler will be using his personal boat used in BPT competition to raise funds for King's Home, an organization that provides youth, women & kids seeking refuge, hope, and help from domestic violence, neglect, abandonment, homelessness, and other difficult and impoverished conditions and circumstances. Any person who donates $100 to King's Home will be eligible to win, and the prize drawing will take place Saturday November 23.
Randy Howell gives away his tour boat each year to benefit the King's Home Charity. King's Home Is a 45-year-old Alabama based charity that helps kids, teens, and women who have been abandoned, abused, or neglected in their lives. Right now they're compassionately serving 120 people through fundraising efforts like this.
Howell said that he and his family love helping a ministry like King's Home. "Being able to have a small part in helping people who really need it is such a blessing," said Howell. "We want to help raise awareness for the ministry, and help raise funds with this program, and we look forward to handing the keys to my Triton / Mercury to someone who feels the same way as we do again this year."
All donations are tax-deductible and support the great work of King's Home. For more information and to enter to win the drawing held by Randy Howell visit http://www.kingshome.com/randyhowell. Every $100 donation gets you an entry to win this amazing boat! You DO NOT have to be present to win.
Deadline for entry is quickly approaching and the drawing will be held Saturday, November 23rd at 2:00PM CST and streamed live on Randy's FB page https://www.facebook.com/RandyHowellFishing/
You can also DONATE for your ticket by calling the King's Home office at 205-678-8331.
The Prize Boat Includes:
- 2019 Triton 21TRX-Elite
- 250 Pro-XS Mercury 4 stroke V-8
- 2 Lowrance HDS 12 Live units
- Bob's Machine Shop hydraulic jack-plate
- 2 -8' Power-Pole Blades
- Minn-kota Ultrex trolling motor
- 4 Odyssey batteries
- T&H Marine Hydrowave
- Bluewater LED custom lighting
- 17" General tires and custom wheel package
- Stainless steel fenders
- Gatorguard Keelshield
- Retail package of over $85k dollars
Make your donation here - http://www.kingshome.com/randyhowell.
About Randy Howell
Randy Howell is a 23-year veteran of tour-level competition, Howell has accumulated 45 Top 10 finishes and more than $2.2 million in winnings in his career. He is the 2014 Bassmaster Classic Winner.
His Sponsors Include - Daiwa, Triton, Kings Home, Mercury, Livingston Lures, Bass Pro Shops, Camping World, Lowrance, Yamamoto Baits, Benton Nissan, Power-Pole, T-H Marine, Bluewater LED, Frogg Toggs, Lunker Lure/Hawg Caller, TTI Blakemore, Daiichi Hooks, Bob's JackPlate, Hobie Fishing, Do-It Molds, Gamma Line, The Rod Glove, Odyssey Batteries, Nines Optics, Prym1, Gator Guard, Ace Aero, Hobie Kayaks, YoloTek, E3 Sports Apparel and Alabama Aquarium & Pond Services
