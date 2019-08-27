27.08.2019 01:30:00

PRNEWS Seeks Trailblazing Women in Communications for the Next Class of Top Women in PR; Enter by October 10

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PRNEWS is accepting nominations for the annual Top Women in PR Awards, a program that celebrates the influential women in PR who have impacted the way communications is practiced. The entry deadline is Thursday, October 10. The late entry deadline is October 17.

Women that work in the following industries are invited to submit an entry:

Arts and Entertainment
Auto
Aviation
Consumer Packaged Goods
Direct-to-Consumer
Education
Finance and Insurance
Healthcare
Housing
Information
Media
Retailer
Sports and Fitness
Technology

For more information, visit: https://www.prnewsonline.com/go/2019-top-women-in-pr-awards/

Women who work in communications for corporations, agencies, nonprofits, academic institutions and government organizations worldwide are eligible to enter. Self-nominations are accepted and past Top Women in PR honorees are eligible to enter again.

The new class of Top Women in PR will be announced in November 2019 and celebrated at the annual awards luncheon in New York CityJanuary 2020. Past honorees include women from organizations such as iHeart Media, LinkedIn, Ogilvy PR, PayPayl, Bank of America, ESPN, Edelman, Under Armour, The National Association of Manufacturers and more.

To nominate a woman, visit: https://www.prnewsonline.com/go/2019-top-women-in-pr-awards/. For questions, contact Shana Murik at smurik(at)accessintel.com.

The PRNEWS Group is a go-to source that serves the communications and marketing community at corporations, agencies and nonprofits. The PRNEWS Group focuses on honing and growing PR and marketing professionals' skills in social media, crisis management, digital PR, measurement, employee relations, media training, CSR and writing through its flagship newsletter, webinars, conferences, awards programs, workshops and guidebooks. With the launch of its weekly newsletter over 75 years ago, PRNEWS has remained dedicated to supporting the growth of communicators and marketers all while keeping them abreast of the latest news affecting their industries. For more information, visit http://www.prnewsonline.com.

 

SOURCE PRNEWS

