PRNEWS Seeks Trailblazing Women in Communications for the Next Class of Top Women in PR; Enter by October 10

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PRNEWS is accepting nominations for the annual Top Women in PR Awards, a program that celebrates the influential women in PR who have impacted the way communications is practiced. The entry deadline is Thursday, October 10. The late entry deadline is October 17.

Women that work in the following industries are invited to submit an entry:

Arts and Entertainment

Auto

Aviation

Consumer Packaged Goods

Direct-to-Consumer

Education

Finance and Insurance

Healthcare

Housing

Information

Media

Retailer

Sports and Fitness

Technology

For more information, visit: https://www.prnewsonline.com/go/2019-top-women-in-pr-awards/

Women who work in communications for corporations, agencies, nonprofits, academic institutions and government organizations worldwide are eligible to enter. Self-nominations are accepted and past Top Women in PR honorees are eligible to enter again.

The new class of Top Women in PR will be announced in November 2019 and celebrated at the annual awards luncheon in New York CityJanuary 2020. Past honorees include women from organizations such as iHeart Media, LinkedIn, Ogilvy PR, PayPayl, Bank of America, ESPN, Edelman, Under Armour, The National Association of Manufacturers and more.

To nominate a woman, visit: https://www.prnewsonline.com/go/2019-top-women-in-pr-awards/. For questions, contact Shana Murik at smurik(at)accessintel.com.

