Prixa Closes US$3 million in Additional Funding to Enhance Accessibility and Digital Transformation of Indonesian Healthcare Services

Funding led by MDI Ventures (MDI) and the Trans-Pacific Technology Fund (TPTF) with participation from existing investors including Siloam Hospitals Group.

This strategic investment will allow Prixa to expand its digital healthcare platform and user base.

Prixa is a leading health-tech company focusing on digital healthcare services targeting healthcare payers.

Prixa currently serves approximately 10 million users comprising a growing network of insurance and corporate members with 24/7 telemedicine and pharmacy delivery services.

JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prixa, a leading health-tech company, recently raised additional US$3 million funding, led by MDI and TPTF with participation from existing investors including Siloam Hospitals Group. The new funding will be used to enable Prixa to scale its platform and user base while supporting Prixa's B2B customer base and improving the accessibility to healthcare and digital transformation of Indonesia's health services.

Prixa was founded in 2019; led by James Roring, MD. The company first launched with a proprietary Artificial Intelligence or AI-based health management platform which delivers telemedicine and other basic primary care services for healthcare payers with the mission of humanizing healthcare using data and technology.

Following the pandemic conditions in Indonesia, Prixa experienced exponential growth for its services including online medical consultations. Prixa's platform allows users to connect directly with primary care services, which includes medical teleconsultations, pharmacy delivery, and on-demand laboratory testing.

Barry Lee, Managing Director of the Trans-Pacific Technology Fund said, "As an international venture fund, we see the significant opportunity to support the healthcare industry in Indonesia through cutting edge technologies. We are looking forward to contributing the global experiences in this sector we have gained from our other health-tech portfolio companies to bolster Prixa's growth."

Prixa focuses on servicing healthcare payers, which includes insurance companies, corporates, and government entities; currently totaling approximately 10 million users. With the aim of reducing claims and healthcare costs, Prixa strives to deliver healthcare paradigmatically via a managed-care approach. This business model is also in sync with Prixa's support of government programs for digital transformation in the healthcare sector and to improve delivery of health services across the community.

"MDI co-led this financing because Prixa has demonstrated its ability to support insurance companies and hospitals in making medical services more accessible and affordable through its AI telemedicine platform. Prixa has a proven track record in increasing patient's satisfaction, by delivering fast and usable teleconsultation service, cost of insurance claims can be more efficient with the effective use of telemedicine in primary care, and enabling hospitals to continue to serve patients digitally during the pandemic. We are particularly excited for Prixa to actively support the digital health ecosystem in SOE," said the GM of Legal and Corporate Communication MDI Ventures, Aditia Henri Narendra.

CEO and Co-founder of Prixa, James Roring, MD, added, "There exists a dichotomy in healthcare in that there's constant innovation in the advanced treatment of patients but access to basic healthcare services continues to lag, particularly in Indonesia. Prixa's platform was engineered to easily access the most basic of healthcare services through our technology, and we are leveraging our technology to drive a reduction in healthcare costs. We are grateful for the opportunity, through our investors, to impact healthcare through digital primary care, and it is through these humble beginnings we can set the stage for an innovative healthcare industry for Indonesia."

"MDI's consistency in investing in startups demonstrates the commitment of Telkom Group to strengthen Indonesia's digital business landscape", said Chief Strategy Officer PT. Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk., Budi Setyawan.

About Prixa

Prixa was founded in 2019 to humanize the way health is managed. The company believes that data and technology will revolutionize the way healthcare is accessed and delivered; where high quality and affordable healthcare will be the key to enabling a promising future.

Website: https://prixa.ai

Instagram: https://instagram.com/prixa.ai

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/prixaai/



Further information:

Candra D Febriana

Public Relations and Social Media Manager, Prixa

Email : candra@prixa.ai

Phone : +6287879255356

References

https://www.who.int/news/item/01-06-2020-covid-19-significantly-impacts-health-services-for-noncommunicable-diseases

https://cimsa.or.id/news/index/ketersediaan-pelayanan-kesehatan-di-era-pandemi

https://m.tribunnews.com/kesehatan/2021/03/23/tingkatkan-pelayanan-kesehatan-masyarakat-kemenkes-dukung-perkembangan-ehealth

SOURCE Prixa.ai