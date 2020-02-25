25.02.2020 14:43:00

Privia Releases Updated Opportunity Import Toolbar for beta.SAM.gov

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Privia, the industry-leading capture and proposal management solution in the government contractor market, continues to facilitate the effective collaboration of business development and proposal management with the availability of their updated Toolbar "import" integration with the General Services Administration's (GSA) System for Award Management (SAM) or beta.SAM.gov, (formerly FedBizOpps.gov or FBO.gov). The update, fueled by the FedBizOpps decommission, has been developed and tested in parallel with GSA's consolidation of 10 procurement award sites, underway since November of 2019, into the single SAM.gov platform. Although the GSA site is still in beta testing, Privia took the initiative to release the integration to support their 10,000+ users.

With Privia, government contractors identify and import opportunities from Federal Government owned and operated free web sites, such as beta.SAM.gov and FBO.gov, as well as third-party sites, including Deltek's GovWin IQ, and client relationship management (CRM) tools like Salesforce and SugarCRM. Instead of downloading and manual data entry, Privia teams import and centralize opportunity information and materials with the click of a button, and further integrate the process with dynamic Workflow for a smooth transition from opportunity to proposal.

"There was more than a little heartburn around the industry with GSA's consolidation effort," said Mr. Jay McConville, "Some lost data and many were frustrated. At Privia, we know our clients need access to this information, so we released this update even with the new GSA site still in beta. Teams can easily track their opportunities in-house as well as on beta.SAM.gov, and executives can monitor and report on the pipeline details they need to drive decisions and forecasting across their lines of business."

Opportunity Import is a key part of Privia's integrated toolset, which fosters faster bid decisions, more effective review cycles, and ultimately better quality proposals. Instead of emailing out proposal information, such as tasks and review copies, the team visits the centralized information to write, review, comment, and come to consensus real-time.

"Experience shows," continued Mr. McConville, "that many of the delays in proposal development come about as a result of what happens once an RFP drops. By giving teams a fast and easy way to capture and share opportunity and proposal information, teams have anytime, anywhere access to the details and context they need to write to the strategy from the get-go."

(NOTE: The current integration works with beta.SAM.Gov. Privia continues to monitor on-going changes and will release new patches as necessary, including once the "beta" is dropped from the SAM.Gov domain name.)

In addition to the Toolbar, the update includes user interface efficiency improvements, such as Drag 'N Drop web publishing. Clients ready for the update are asked to contact Privia Customer Support.

Ready to harness your team's collaborative energy? Contact Privia today at www.privia.com to schedule a live, interactive demonstration.

About Privia

Privia is the "Proposal Company" known by its 10,000+ users for providing the software and services needed by today's government contractor market to bid and win government contracts. Industry-leading organizations including IBM Watson, Huntington Ingalls Industries, CGI, Noridian Health, and Sotera Defense, use Privia to collaborate, manage and build winning proposals every day. Privia software streamlines their capture and proposal management process while expert services ensure teams are working as efficiently and effectively as possible throughout the process. At Privia, we are business developers and proposal managers, technologists and innovators. We want you to win. We're here to help you save time, reduce costs and increase proposal quality. Privia is a contributing author of the #1 Amazon Best Seller GAME CHANGERS for Government Contractors.

Media contact:
Cheryl Smith
234758@email4pr.com 
703-927-8521

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/privia-releases-updated-opportunity-import-toolbar-for-betasamgov-301010597.html

SOURCE Privia

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14:04
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (69%) auf Partners Group Holding AG, Lonza Group AG, Geberit AG
14:00
Rohstoffe: Wechselbad der Gefühle
11:00
Mexico"s Peso Shines Even as Economy Wobbles
09:34
Vontobel: derimail - Callable Multi BRCs auf Öltitel
08:49
Coronavirus zurück in den Köpfen der Anleger
07:14
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Fibonacci-Fächer hat gehalten / Roche – Aktien vor Trendwechsel?
24.02.20
Mieser Wochenstart Dank Coronavirus | BX Swiss TV
24.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:00
Schroders: Umweltinitiativen verbessern Stockholms Rang im Global Cities Index
24.02.20
Schroders: Wasserstoffwirtschaft - mehr als nur heisse Luft?
20.02.20
Schroders: Wie Anleger "Greenwasher" erkennen können
mehr
Mieser Wochenstart Dank Coronavirus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Coronavirus belastet globale Aktienmärkte: Dow geht deutlich leichter aus dem Handel -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Verlusten -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich schwächer - Feiertag in Tokio
Rekordjagd an der Börse: Diese Aktie hängt selbst Tesla bei der diesjährigen Performance ab
Reich beschenkt: Elon Musk zieht für Tesla die Spendierhosen an
Novartis-Aktien sehr schwach nach Sicherheitsbedenken bei Beovu
Gauland beklagt Hetze gegen AfD und warnt vor Gefährdung der Demokratie
Goldpreis in Euro mit neuen Rekorden: Das steckt hinter dem Höhenflug
SMI rutscht ins Minus -- DAX fällt zeitweise auf neues Jahrestief -- Asiens Börsen zeigten leichte Erholungstendenzen
CS- und UBS-Aktien profitieren nur kurz: Finma beurteilt Notfallpläne der Credit Suisse und UBS als umsetzbar
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Hedgefonds mit "Crash-Versicherung": So will ein Experte von den Bären profitieren

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI rutscht ins Minus -- DAX fällt zeitweise auf neues Jahrestief -- Asiens Börsen zeigten leichte Erholungstendenzen
Coronavirus bleibt Thema: Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Dienstag ebenso wie die deutsche Börse weiterhin verunsichert. Anleger an den Handelsplätzen in Fernost präsentieren sich etwas gelassener.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;