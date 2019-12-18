18.12.2019 16:10:00

Private Jet Operator Expands Service to Chicago

CHICAGO, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GrandView Aviation, one of the largest owned & operated charter fleets of Phenom 300 light jets and an Inc 5000 Fastest-Growing Company, is opening a new base at Chicago Executive Airport in early 2020. GrandView Aviation will be placing a 2017 Embraer Phenom 300 light jet at PWK airport, with plans to continue its growth in 2020 to new regions. Private fliers in Chicago will now have access to the best selling light jet in recent years on a pay-per-flight basis.

Phenom 300 Private Jet Charters Chicago

"We've had many clients inquire about expanding our service to the Chicagoland and Midwest region," said Jessica Naor, Chief Operating Officer, GrandView Aviation. "With our bases in Maryland, Texas and now Illinois, we can serve clients from the East Coast to the Midwest, creating more options for private jet clients that demand newer, Wi-Fi equipped aircraft."

GrandView's Phenoms provide private VIP jet charters for up to 9 passengers, as well as providing transportation for medical teams conducting life-saving organ transplant missions. The private jet operator carries one of the highest safety ratings in the industry, Wyvern Wingman, and features new jet aircraft with exquisite interiors as well as complimentary Wi-Fi and lay-flat seating onboard all jets. The Phenom 300 can fly nonstop from Chicago to almost any point in the Continental US, and offers flights to international destinations in Canada, the Carribean, and Central & South America.

GrandView Aviation

GrandView Aviation operates its national fleet of Phenom 300 jets and a Sikorsky 76D helicopter from its headquarters in Maryland with bases in Texas and Illinois. GrandView Aviation is a FAA Part 135 certificated aircraft operator trusted by direct clients as well as providing supplemental lift to major fractional operators and charter brokers. GrandView carries the elite Wyvern Wingman safety rating, in addition to its IS-BAO and ARGUS Gold Ratings. For more information about GrandView Aviation, please visit www.flygv.com.

GrandView Aviation - Phenom 300 Charters On Demand (PRNewsfoto/GrandView Jets)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/private-jet-operator-expands-service-to-chicago-300976945.html

SOURCE GrandView Aviation

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14:37
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 13.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
13:30
Gold gut unterstützt aber Palladium weist Parallelen zur Ölpreisblase auf
10:00
Comparis-Einschätzung zur Zinssituation 2020 | BX Swiss TV
09:50
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc
09:08
SMI bleibt auf Kurs
17.12.19
Vontobel: derimail - Bis morgen zeichnen - Indizes mit physical settlement
16.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.12.19
Mit welcher Zinskurve gelingt die beste Wachstumsprognose?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
Comparis-Einschätzung zur Zinssituation 2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warren Buffetts zehn bedeutendste Beteiligungen: So viel Dividende werfen sie an nur einem Tag ab
Deutsche Bank: So könnte es für Bitcoin & Co. in den nächsten zehn Jahren weitergehen
Credit Suisse-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Credit Suisse mit neuen Beschattungsvorwürfen konfrontiert
Neuer Mac Pro - für denselben Preis bekommt man einen Tesla
Jeff Bezos glaubt an Amazons Untergang - So will er das Unvermeidliche aufhalten
Bitcoin mit Tief seit Ende November
Schindler-Firmenpatron verkauft all seine Partizipationsscheine
Wall Street letztlich leicht im Plus -- SMI beendet Handel marginal leichter -- DAX mit deutlichen Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün
Boeing-Aktie volatil: 737-Max-Debakel zwingt Boeing zu radikalem Schritt - Produktionsstopp
Howard Marks: Diese Folgen hätte eine Wiederwahl Trumps für die Aktienmärkte

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street stabil -- SMI mit Rekordhoch -- DAX etwas tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Die Wall Street zeigt sich zur Wochenmitte wenig bewegt. Der heimische Markt zeigt sich zur Wochenmitte mit einem Aufschlag. Der deutsche Leitindex weist kleine Verluste aus. In Asien notierten die Börsen mit verschiedener Tendenz.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;